Home > Tech and Auto > OnePlus 15T Leaked Online: Flagship Processor, Massive Battery, Telephoto Camera — All You Need To Know

OnePlus 15T Leaked Online: Flagship Processor, Massive Battery, Telephoto Camera — All You Need To Know

The OnePlus is planning to launch its latest smartphone OnePlus 15T. The phone is expected to feature a flagship processor, powerful camera, and huge battery.

OnePlus 15T leaked, credit: X
OnePlus 15T leaked, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 20, 2025 19:11:55 IST

OnePlus 15T Leaked Online: Flagship Processor, Massive Battery, Telephoto Camera — All You Need To Know

OnePlus is planning to launch a new smartphone in its flagship 15 series. The brand has been reported to be working on a new smartphone, dubbed as OnePlus 15T. The third model in the latest flagship series will offer some powerful performance and might come with a compact form factor. 

OnePlus 15T features and specification 

As per experts, the company has been preparing for the launch of the OnePlus 15T. The experts also claim that the company has also started the trail production of the accessories for the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.  
 
The reports say that the company might be working on a magnetic snap-case for the upcoming model in white or grey colour options. The leaks also talk about some key specifications about the upcoming smartphone.  

The OnePlus 15T may feature a 6.3-inch 1.5K flat screen display, which is expected to be AMOLED with a 165Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will have a metal frame. The OnePlus 15T is also said to come with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The phone is expected to have a huge battery of 7,000mAh. 

The rear panel of the phone is expected to have a telephoto sensor, and the device is expected to be powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. 

OnePlus 15 T launch date

The smartphone is expected to be launched in the first half of 2026. The phone will be initially launched in China and then it is expected to launch in India as OnePlus 15c. The company has not officially revealed any details about the phone yet. 
 

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 7:11 PM IST


QUICK LINKS