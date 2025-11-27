LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Confirmed In December But Only In This Country, Key Specifications And Features Confirmed

OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Confirmed In December But Only In This Country, Key Specifications And Features Confirmed

OnePlus is all-ready to launch its new powerful smartphone OnePlus Ace 6T with latest Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Initially the phone will only launched in China.

OnePlus Ace 6T launched, credit: X/OnePlusClub
OnePlus Ace 6T launched, credit: X/OnePlusClub

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 27, 2025 19:22:31 IST

OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Confirmed In December But Only In This Country, Key Specifications And Features Confirmed

The OnePlus has revealed the features and specifications of its upcoming phone OnePlus Ace 6T. The phone will feature a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and a huge battery of 8300mAh Glacier Battery with 100W fast charging support. However, the phone is now available in China only. The company has not stated anything about its launch in India, but experts believe that OnePlus can launch this phone in India in the first quarter of 2026. 

Features and specification of OnePlus Ace 6T 

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform which is similar to X (twitter) company announced that they will launch OnePlus Ace 6T in China on 3rd December. With this post, the company has also announced major specifications and features about phones. The phone will feature a huge 8,300mAh Glacier Battery (translated from Chinese). It will have a display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. 

The phone is currently available in China for pre-booking at just CYN1(approx. Rs. 12) via Oppo China online store. The company claims that the phone will offer 3 hours of gameplay at 165 fps in selected games. It will also allow users to play games and watch videos simultaneously.  

The country head of OnePlus Li Jie Louis recently revealed that the OnePlus Ace 6T will be world’s first phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The phone will feature an Oryon CPU and an Adreno GPU. The company claims that the OnePlus Ace 6T has an AnTuTu score of more than 3.56 million.  

The upcoming smartphone will feature IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It will also feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. The phone will come in three colour option: Black, Green and violet. 

The company will be releasing this phone on 3rd December in China, but sources says that the phone will be launched in India and global soon, but some features might be different from Chinese variant  

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 7:22 PM IST
Tags: OnePlus, OnePlus ace 6t

OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Confirmed In December But Only In This Country, Key Specifications And Features Confirmed

QUICK LINKS