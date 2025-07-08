OnePlus Unveils Nord 5 Along With Nord CE 5 And OnePlus Buds 4 In India: Check Best Features

It has been close to a decade since the One Plus entered the smartphone market and has gained popularity amongst the customers across all age groups due to a combination of factors. These include high-end specs at competitive prices, a focus on user experience with a near-stock Android interface, and a strong community engagement strategy. Adding to its legacy of launching top-tier brands, on July 08, 2025, OnePlus unveiled the Nord 5 brand along with Nord CE 5 and OnePlus Buds 4 in India.

OnePlus Nord 5 Features

The OnePlus Nord 5 can provide an amazing user experience with a 6.83 inch 1.5K OLED, a 144 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1,800 nits. Gorilla Glass 7i protects this smartphone and it also has an IP65 rating. The Gorilla Glass 7i feature can escalate the demand of OnePlus Nord 5 as it is a specialized smartphone glass designed to offer enhanced drop and scratch protection for mid-range and value-segment devices. Refresh Rate is the frequency at which the smartphone’s display updates or redraws the image, measured in Hertz (Hz).

OnePlus Nord CE 5

The Nord CE 5 comprises a large 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Nord CE 5 can provide a premium viewing experience to the customers with a peak brightness of 1430 nits and over 94 per cent screen-to-body ratio. For those who don’t know, AMOLED (Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode) is a display technology used in smartphones, TVs, and other electronic devices. It is known for its vibrant colors, high contrast ratios, and deep blacks due to its self-emissive pixels.

The customers will be able to purchase OnePlus Nord CE 5 via Amazon India, the OnePlus India store, and offline retailers from July 12.

