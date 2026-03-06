OpenAI Launches ChatGPT 5.4 In Thinking & Pro Versions: 1 Million Tokens, Advanced Reasoning, And Agentic Workflows, Check All Details

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > OpenAI Launches ChatGPT 5.4 In Thinking & Pro Versions: 1 Million Tokens, Advanced Reasoning, And Agentic Workflows, Check All Details

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT 5.4 In Thinking & Pro Versions: 1 Million Tokens, Advanced Reasoning, And Agentic Workflows, Check All Details

OpenAI has launched GPT-5.4, its most advanced AI model yet, introducing Thinking and Pro versions with improved reasoning, coding, and agent workflows. The model supports up to 1M tokens of context, integrates with API and Codex, and delivers faster performance and better accuracy for complex professional tasks.

OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT 5.4, credit: X
OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT 5.4, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 6, 2026 12:03:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT 5.4 In Thinking & Pro Versions: 1 Million Tokens, Advanced Reasoning, And Agentic Workflows, Check All Details

US-based AI giant OpenAI has rolled out the GPT-5.4. The company claims that it is the most capable and efficient frontier model so far. The company further said that the new system combines advances in reasoning, coding, and agentic workflows into one model designed to handle complex professional tasks with fewer errors and less back and forth. 

GPT-5.4 Versions

The new update is available in two version that is Thinking and Pro. The Thinking version introduces a new way of interacting with the model by showing an upfront plan of its reasoning by which users can adjust the direction mid-response. The company says that it makes the result more relevant and reduces the need for multiple turns. It also enhances deep web research, particularly for highly specific queries along with context over longer conversation. 

The Pro version is developed for professionals who need maximum performance on complex tasks. 

You Might Be Interested In



GPT 5.4 Integration with API and Codex

Apart from ChatGPT, the GPT-5.4 is also integrated into the API and Codex. The company claims that this is the first general-purpose model the company has launched with native computer use capabilities which allow agents to use software directly and carry out workflows across applications. The new update supports up to 1 million tokens of context, allowing long-horizon planning and execution. OpenAI also highlights new tool search features, which help agents find and use the right connectors more efficiently. 

GPT 5.4 Performance

The performance benchmark portrays GPT-5.4 faster than the past models. On GDPval the GPT scored 83 per cent wins or ties, compared to 70.9 per cent for GPT-5.3 codex and GPT-5.2.  

On OSWorld-Verified, the latest GPT has reached 75 per cent, which is a significant jump from GPT-5.2’s 47.3 per cent. Similar kind of growth is also observed across SWE-Bench Pro, Toolathlon, and BrowseComp  

The company has positioned the latest GPT as a step forward, making AI more reliable for professional work. If we compare the latest update with GPT 5.3 which is mainly focused on coding and GPT-5.2 which is less efficient with tokens, the new GPT-5.4 combines stronger reasoning, broader professional support, and agentic computer-use capabilities. The AI giant claims that this translates into faster developer workflows, more reliable agents, and higher-quality output across ChatGPT, the API, and Codex. 

Also Read: VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 12:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chatgptchatgpt 5 4GPT 5 4

RELATED News

Nothing Launches Headphone (a): 135 Hours Playback, IP52 Certification And ANC—Check All Specs And Price

Nothing Phone 4a Vs Google Pixel 10a: Which Device Wins The Mid-Range Battle? Check Detailed Comparison Before Buying

Hyundai To Introduce Next Generation i20: Redesigned Digital Interior, New Styling And Advanced Security Feature, Check Price And Launch Date

MacBook Neo Vs MacBook Air M2: From Display To Processor, Which Laptop Suits You Best? Detailed Comparison

VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date

LATEST NEWS

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ BIG Revelation: Will Mihir And Tulsi Come Together After Noina’s Betrayal Is Exposed 6 Years Later? Check The Lastest Holi Episode

CBSE Cancels Class 10th Board Exams In Middle East, Postpones March 7 Class 12th Exam – Check Official Notice Inside

Jasprit Bumrah’s Magical Death-Overs Spell Draws ‘Bradman’ Comparisons From Cricket World — T20 World Cup 2026

Denver Nuggets Hold Off Los Angeles Lakers As Late Comeback Falls Short In NBA Thriller

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release On March 7: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ Trailer To be Out At THIS Time

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT 5.4 In Thinking & Pro Versions: 1 Million Tokens, Advanced Reasoning, And Agentic Workflows, Check All Details

UPL Limited To Retain Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue Engine Post Reorganisation

How Better Workplace Design Can Empower Indian Women to Thrive Professionally

Need an Instant Personal Loan? Hero Digital Lending App Offers Fast Approval with an Effortless Process

Who is Gudda Patel? MP Man Kills 16-Year-Old Teen With Hammer, Iron Rod; Drinks Blood, Eats Flesh From Victim’s Head

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT 5.4 In Thinking & Pro Versions: 1 Million Tokens, Advanced Reasoning, And Agentic Workflows, Check All Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT 5.4 In Thinking & Pro Versions: 1 Million Tokens, Advanced Reasoning, And Agentic Workflows, Check All Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT 5.4 In Thinking & Pro Versions: 1 Million Tokens, Advanced Reasoning, And Agentic Workflows, Check All Details
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT 5.4 In Thinking & Pro Versions: 1 Million Tokens, Advanced Reasoning, And Agentic Workflows, Check All Details
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT 5.4 In Thinking & Pro Versions: 1 Million Tokens, Advanced Reasoning, And Agentic Workflows, Check All Details
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT 5.4 In Thinking & Pro Versions: 1 Million Tokens, Advanced Reasoning, And Agentic Workflows, Check All Details

QUICK LINKS