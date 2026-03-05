VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date

VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date

VinFast unveiled two ultra-luxury EVs, the Lac Hong 800S and 900S, featuring tri-motor powertrains and premium chauffeur-focused interiors, with production expected in 2027.

Vinfast Lac Hong 800S and 900S revealed
Vinfast Lac Hong 800S and 900S revealed

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 5, 2026 14:45:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date

Vietnamese electric automotive giant VinFast is expanding its portfolio in luxury segment. The company has introduced two new ultra-luxury EV’s, VinFast Lac Hong 800S and VinFast Lac Hong 900S. The launch of ultra-luxury cars portrays that the company is gearing up to expand globally and move further upmarket. 

As per the new strategy, the company will divide its portfolio into three segments. The Lac Hong marque represents the company’s ultra luxury segment and currently consists of VinFast Lac Hong 900LX along with the newly 800S and 900S models. 

The company will continue to manufacture mass-market electric passenger vehicles, from compact to full size SUVs. These EV includes VinFast VF 3 city EV and the flagship VinFast VF 9 SUV. 

You Might Be Interested In

Vinfast Lac Hong Design 

The newly launched 800S and 900S expands the Lac Hong portfolio, and the EVs are positioned as the company’s global ultra-luxury EV segment. The cars portray the Vietnamese cultural reference, incorporating design cues inspired by bamboo, the Lac bird and motifs derived from the Dong Son bronze drum. 

The grille of the EV features upright slats reminiscent of bamboo stalks, while the wing-inspired badge symbolises the mythical Lac bird. The decorative patterns of the ultra-luxury EV reflect terraced rice fields, and traditional art is integrated across exterior and interior surfaces. The nameplate of the EV is also finished in a gold-plated alloy with a calligraphic design. 

Vinfast Lac Hong Interior 

Speaking about interior, both the models of EV are designed as chauffeur-driven luxury vehicles, featuring Nappa leather upholstery, rare wood trims, and gold-plated detailing. Key features consist of zero-gravity executive seats, automatic power-assisted doors, and high-end entertainment systems. The 900S pushes exclusively further with a privacy partition between the front and rear cabins, a starlight headliner, a larger projection-based entertainment display and an executive fold-out workstation at the rear cabin. 

Vinfast Lac Hong Performance and launch timeline

Both the ultra-luxury EV offers a tri-motor setup featuring one motor at the front and two at the rear which deliver a combine power of 625bhp (460kW) 

The EVs are expected to enter production in 2027. The company claims that a new brand structure is a part of a broader strategy following a period of rapid growth. The company has delivered 1,75,099 EVs in Vietnam in 2025. 

Also Read: Tecno’s Phantom Ultimate 2 Debuts At MWC: No Ports, Triple-Folding Screen, And Ultra-Slim Profile—Check All Specs And Details Of Futuristic Phone

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 2:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: VinFastVinfast Lac HongVinfast Lac Hong 800SVinfast Lac Hong 900S

RELATED News

Nothing Phone 4a Lineup Launch: Updated Glyph Bar, New Colours And Bigger Battery—Check All Features And Price

iPhone 17e Vs iPhone 17: Does Apple’s Affordable Model Beat The Flagship? Detailed Comparison Here

Tecno’s Phantom Ultimate 2 Debuts At MWC: No Ports, Triple-Folding Screen, And Ultra-Slim Profile—Check All Specs And Details Of Futuristic Phone

Apple’s Most Affordable Laptop, MacBook Neo Is Here: Check Price, Features, Colours And Full Details Here

Apple Launches New MacBook Air: M5 Chip, Faster CPU And Next-Gen GPU With Neural Accelerator—See Features and Price

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar Ties Knot With Saaniya Chandhok; Wedding Video Goes Viral

‘They Hijacked Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Sharp Dig At BJP Amid CM Post Buzz, Accuses Party Of Using Tricks To Grab Power In Bihar

VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date

Wizcraft Launches ‘Talent For All’ Division To Power Global Talent Collaborations

Who Is Nishant Kumar? As Nitish Kumar Moves To Rajya Sabha, His Low-Profile Son Set To Finally Step Into Bihar Politics

‘It’s Still Not Too Late To…’ Orry’s Cryptic Birthday Post For Ibrahim Ali Khan Amid Fallout With Sara Ali Khan Sparks Buzz, Fans Join The Dots With Rare Unseen Video

T20 World Cup 2026: “Wanna Go Home…” — West Indies Coach Daren Sammy Appeals to Return Home Amid Travel Chaos

KnightPips Review: Why This Multi-Asset Platform Is Earning Strong Industry Attention

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Student Feedback

Inside a CoreProTrade.com Review: What Experienced Traders Actually Examine

VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date
VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date
VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date
VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date

QUICK LINKS