VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date

Vietnamese electric automotive giant VinFast is expanding its portfolio in luxury segment. The company has introduced two new ultra-luxury EV’s, VinFast Lac Hong 800S and VinFast Lac Hong 900S. The launch of ultra-luxury cars portrays that the company is gearing up to expand globally and move further upmarket.

As per the new strategy, the company will divide its portfolio into three segments. The Lac Hong marque represents the company’s ultra luxury segment and currently consists of VinFast Lac Hong 900LX along with the newly 800S and 900S models.

The newly launched 800S and 900S expands the Lac Hong portfolio, and the EVs are positioned as the company’s global ultra-luxury EV segment. The cars portray the Vietnamese cultural reference, incorporating design cues inspired by bamboo, the Lac bird and motifs derived from the Dong Son bronze drum.

The grille of the EV features upright slats reminiscent of bamboo stalks, while the wing-inspired badge symbolises the mythical Lac bird. The decorative patterns of the ultra-luxury EV reflect terraced rice fields, and traditional art is integrated across exterior and interior surfaces. The nameplate of the EV is also finished in a gold-plated alloy with a calligraphic design. Vinfast Lac Hong Interior

Speaking about interior, both the models of EV are designed as chauffeur-driven luxury vehicles, featuring Nappa leather upholstery, rare wood trims, and gold-plated detailing. Key features consist of zero-gravity executive seats, automatic power-assisted doors, and high-end entertainment systems. The 900S pushes exclusively further with a privacy partition between the front and rear cabins, a starlight headliner, a larger projection-based entertainment display and an executive fold-out workstation at the rear cabin.

Vinfast Lac Hong Performance and launch timeline

Both the ultra-luxury EV offers a tri-motor setup featuring one motor at the front and two at the rear which deliver a combine power of 625bhp (460kW)

The EVs are expected to enter production in 2027. The company claims that a new brand structure is a part of a broader strategy following a period of rapid growth. The company has delivered 1,75,099 EVs in Vietnam in 2025.


