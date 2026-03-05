LIVE TV
Tecno's Phantom Ultimate 2 Debuts At MWC: No Ports, Triple-Folding Screen, And Ultra-Slim Profile—Check All Specs And Details Of Futuristic Phone

Tecno showcased the Phantom Ultimate 2 concept phone at Mobile World Congress 2026, featuring an ultra-thin portless design, wireless charging, and a tri-fold modular display that expands from a smartphone into a tablet.

Published: March 5, 2026 10:15:19 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Tecno has showcased an amazing smartphone at Mobile World Congress. The device is designed with the Phantom Ultimate 2, which is a concept phone that challenges conventional hardware norms. The key highlight of the device is its ultra-thin profile and the absence of wired charging port, which indicates that in future the tech companies will eliminate the wired charging port completely to make the device more compact. 



After eliminating the Type-C port, the concept phone has got a sleek, seamless design which portrays the “modular” and “ultimate” nature of the concept. The device depends on the high-speed wireless charger. The phone is designed in a way that looks like a polished glass rather than a traditional handset. The “portless” design also enhances the phone’s structural integrity and water resistance. 

Apart from thickness, the Phantom Ultimate 2 features an innovative modular approach to its display technology. The company uses a sophisticated tri-fold mechanism that allows the screen to expand from a standard smartphone size into a full-fledge tablet. Versatility is supported by a durable hinge system that can withstand the stresses of constant folding while maintaining a nearly crease-free viewing experience. The modularity extends to the software, which dynamically adjusts the interface based on whether the device is folded, partially open, or fully expanded as a tablet. 

The device is still a concept, and the company has not started mass production. The device erases the line between power and portability. By integrating advanced technology and leaning into an all-wireless ecosystem.  

The company is positioning itself as a visionary player in the mobile space. Phantom Ultimate 2 portrays the glimpse of future technology. 

