Apple Launches New MacBook Air With M5 Chip: Check Price Details In India, Features, Stunning Colors, AI Performance And More

Apple has officially unveiled the new MacBook Air with M5 chip, promising remarkable performance improvements and advanced AI capabilities in the world’s most popular laptop.

The latest MacBook Air is designed to handle everything from everyday tasks to intensive creative and AI workloads, making it a versatile choice for students, professionals, and creatives alike.

Key Features of the MacBook Air with M5

Price Details in India

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M5 starts at $1,099 (~₹1,19,900), while the 15-inch model begins at $1,299 (~₹1,41,900). Education pricing offers additional discounts: ₹1,09,900 for the 13-inch and ₹1,29,900 for the 15-inch model. Both sizes are available for pre-order starting March 4, with shipments and in-store availability from March 11.

macOS Tahoe & Apple Intelligence

MacBook Air with M5 runs on macOS Tahoe, featuring Liquid Glass design, enhanced personalization options, and Apple Intelligence for AI-powered shortcuts, live translation in Messages, and more. Continuity features let users manage iPhone calls and notifications directly from their Mac.

Environment-Friendly Design

Apple has made the MacBook Air with M5 environmentally conscious, using 55% recycled content, including 100% recycled aluminum for the chassis and 100% recycled cobalt in the battery. The manufacturing process uses 50% renewable electricity, supporting Apple’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.

With its powerful M5 chip, stunning design, long battery life, and advanced AI capabilities, the new MacBook Air continues to be a top choice for users looking for performance, portability, and premium features in a laptop.

