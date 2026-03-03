LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple Launches New MacBook Air With M5 Chip: Check Price Details In India, Features, Stunning Colors, AI Performance And More

Apple Launches New MacBook Air With M5 Chip: Check Price Details In India, Features, Stunning Colors, AI Performance And More

Apple launches MacBook Air M5, India price ₹1,19,900+, AI performance, Wi-Fi 7, Liquid Retina display, 13/15-inch, 4TB storage

Apple launches MacBook Air M5. (Photo: X)
Apple launches MacBook Air M5. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: March 3, 2026 22:05:26 IST

Apple Launches New MacBook Air With M5 Chip: Check Price Details In India, Features, Stunning Colors, AI Performance And More

Apple has officially unveiled the new MacBook Air with M5 chip, promising remarkable performance improvements and advanced AI capabilities in the world’s most popular laptop.

The latest MacBook Air is designed to handle everything from everyday tasks to intensive creative and AI workloads, making it a versatile choice for students, professionals, and creatives alike.

Key Features of the MacBook Air with M5

  • Powerful M5 Chip: The new M5 chip comes with a 10-core CPU, an up-to-10-core GPU, and a Neural Accelerator in each core, delivering up to 4x faster AI performance than the previous M4 model and nearly 10x faster than M1. It also features enhanced shader cores and a third-generation ray-tracing engine for superior 3D rendering and gaming performance.

  • Double the Storage & Faster SSD: Starting at 512GB, double the previous generation, with configurations up to 4TB, the MacBook Air now offers faster read/write speeds for smoother workflows.

  • Stunning Display: Available in 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch Liquid Retina displays, the MacBook Air supports 1 billion colors and 500 nits brightness, ensuring crisp visuals and vibrant content.

  • Long Battery Life: Up to 18 hours of battery life, with fast charging, allows users to work, create, and play all day without interruptions.

  • Next-Gen Connectivity: Apple’s N1 chip enables Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for faster and more reliable wireless performance.

  • Advanced Camera & Audio: A 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View, three-mic array, and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos create an immersive experience for video calls, music, and movies.

  • Sleek Design & Colors: Thin, lightweight, and completely silent fanless design available in sky blue, midnight, starlight, and silver.

Price Details in India

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M5 starts at $1,099 (~₹1,19,900), while the 15-inch model begins at $1,299 (~₹1,41,900). Education pricing offers additional discounts: ₹1,09,900 for the 13-inch and ₹1,29,900 for the 15-inch model. Both sizes are available for pre-order starting March 4, with shipments and in-store availability from March 11.

macOS Tahoe & Apple Intelligence

MacBook Air with M5 runs on macOS Tahoe, featuring Liquid Glass design, enhanced personalization options, and Apple Intelligence for AI-powered shortcuts, live translation in Messages, and more. Continuity features let users manage iPhone calls and notifications directly from their Mac.

Environment-Friendly Design

Apple has made the MacBook Air with M5 environmentally conscious, using 55% recycled content, including 100% recycled aluminum for the chassis and 100% recycled cobalt in the battery. The manufacturing process uses 50% renewable electricity, supporting Apple’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.

With its powerful M5 chip, stunning design, long battery life, and advanced AI capabilities, the new MacBook Air continues to be a top choice for users looking for performance, portability, and premium features in a laptop.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 10:02 PM IST
Apple Launches New MacBook Air With M5 Chip: Check Price Details In India, Features, Stunning Colors, AI Performance And More

