Gold Rate Today, March 3: Why Are Prices At Record Highs Globally Amid Soaring Middle East Tensions? Check Indian City-Wise Details

Gold prices surged to record highs in global markets on March 3, as escalating tensions in the Middle East triggered a fresh wave of safe-haven buying. Spot gold touched an unprecedented $5,417 per ounce, driven by geopolitical uncertainty, rising oil prices, and strong central bank purchases.

Investors are increasingly turning to bullion as fears grow over a prolonged conflict between the United States and Iran, along with mounting risks surrounding the Strait of Hormuz a critical global energy corridor.

Why Are Gold Prices Rising Globally?

The rally in gold is largely fueled by:

Safe-Haven Demand

With geopolitical tensions intensifying, investors are moving funds away from riskier assets like equities and into traditional safe havens such as gold.

Escalating Middle East Conflict

US President Donald Trump warned that Washington would continue attacking Iran until it no longer posed a threat, signaling that the conflict could last “far longer” than expected. In response, Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed and threatened to target vessels attempting to pass through it. The sharp escalation has heightened global uncertainty.

Oil Price Surge and Inflation Fears

US WTI crude futures jumped 4.5%, while Brent crude gained 4%, amid fears of supply disruption. Rising oil prices have intensified concerns about inflationary pressures in the US economy. As inflation risks increase, gold becomes more attractive as a hedge.

Federal Reserve Rate Cut Uncertainty

The surge in oil prices and geopolitical risks triggered a sell-off in US Treasuries, reducing expectations of near-term interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Markets now anticipate the next rate cut around September, later than previously expected, according to Trading Economics.

Gold Prices in India Today (March 3, 2026)

Despite record global highs, domestic gold prices saw minor fluctuations.

According to GoodReturns:

24-carat gold: ₹17,050 per gram; ₹1,70,500 per 10 grams

22-carat gold: ₹15,629 per gram; ₹1,56,290 per 10 grams

18-carat gold: ₹12,787 per gram; ₹1,27,870 per 10 grams

Gold Rate Today: City-Wise Prices (Rs per gram)

Chennai

24K: ₹17,083

22K: ₹15,659

18K: ₹13,399

Mumbai

24K: ₹17,050

22K: ₹15,629

18K: ₹12,787

Delhi

24K: ₹17,065

22K: ₹15,644

18K: ₹12,802

Kolkata

24K: ₹17,050

22K: ₹15,629

18K: ₹12,787

Bangalore

24K: ₹17,050

22K: ₹15,629

18K: ₹12,787

Hyderabad

24K: ₹17,050

22K: ₹15,629

18K: ₹12,787

In Noida, 24K gold is priced at ₹16,205 per gram, while 10 grams cost ₹1,61,900.

Silver Prices in India Today

Silver remains volatile amid global market fluctuations.

₹315.10 per gram

₹3,15,100 per kilogram

City-wise silver prices remain broadly aligned, with minor variations between Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. Domestic silver rates are influenced by international trends and the movement of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. A weaker rupee makes imported metals more expensive in India.

What Should Investors Watch Next?

Market participants are closely monitoring:

Further US military escalation in Iran

Iran’s stance on the Strait of Hormuz

Crude oil price movements

Federal Reserve policy signals

If geopolitical tensions persist or oil prices continue climbing, gold may remain supported at elevated levels in the near term.

