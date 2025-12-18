LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App Store: Top Apps That You Can Use, Here's How It Works

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App Store: Top Apps That You Can Use, Here’s How It Works

The AI giant OpenAI has launched the ChapGPT app store through which users can download app. The company has also clarified the guidelines for developers to upload the app on ChatGPT app store

ChatGPT launch app store. credit: X/chatgpt
ChatGPT launch app store. credit: X/chatgpt

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 18, 2025 20:11:17 IST

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App Store: Top Apps That You Can Use, Here’s How It Works

ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI has launched a full-fledge app store for ChatGPT. The users can browse and use all available applications, and the company has also launched Apps SDK for developers to help them build “chat-native experiences that bring context and action directly into ChatGPT.  

OpenAI stated in a blog post “Apps extend ChatGPT conversations by bringing in new context and letting users take actions like ordering groceries, turning an outline into a slide deck, or searching for an apartment.” 

While giving advice to developers on what app they should be working on, the company further wrote in the blog that “The strongest apps are tightly scoped, intuitive in chat, and deliver clear value by either completing real-world workflows that start in conversation or enabling new, fully AI-native experiences inside ChatGPT.” 

The OpenAI also confirmed that it is renaming connectors on the platform that help bring data from other websites, such as Google Drive, as apps as well. 

The company explained that “The term now includes both apps that feature interactive UI and connectors that help you search and reference your information in ChatGPT. We’re not removing any existing functionality—previously enabled connectors and company knowledge will continue to work as before.”   

How does ChatGPT app store work 

The ChatGPT App store can be accessed either by visiting chatgpt.com/apps or through the tool menu on the ChatGPT app or website. The company claims that developers can also use deep links on other platforms to send users to their app page in the directory.  

The ChatGPT app store does not work like traditional app stores like Google Play store or Apple’s App store. The ChatGPT app directory does not take users to a separate interface, instead of this these apps work inside the ChatGPT and can be summoned by simply mentioning their name. 

The company says that they are also working to make surface relevant, helpful apps directly within conversations using signals like conversational context, app usage patterns, and user preferences. The AI giant is also exploring monetisation options for apps, including digital goods. 

For developers that company stated that “Apps that meet our quality and safety standards are eligible to be published in the app directory, and apps that resonate with users may be featured more prominently in the directory or recommended by ChatGPT in the future” 

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 8:11 PM IST
Tags: chatgpt ChatGPT app store

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App Store: Top Apps That You Can Use, Here’s How It Works

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App Store: Top Apps That You Can Use, Here’s How It Works

