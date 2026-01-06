Oppo A6 Pro 5G Launches With Massive 7000mAh Battery And 50MP Camera, Check Price And Specifications Here

Oppo has officially launched the Oppo A6 Pro 5G. The company has expanded its A series of smartphones with the launch of the Oppo A6 Pro 5G. It is a mid-range phone which comes with a starting price of 21,999. The phone is powered by a MediaTek chipset.
Oppo A6 Pro 5G specification and features
The Oppo A6 Pro 5G features a 6.57-inch HD+ display with 720×1570 pixel resolution. The display offers up to 120Hz refresh rates. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 3600 chipset with 8GB RAM
The company offers two storage variants 128GB and 256GB. The phone runs on Android 15 operating system topped with ColorOS 15. In terms of photography, the Oppo A6 Pro features a 50 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 2 MP monochrome camera with f/2.4 aperture. The front offers a 16 MP selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture for selfie and video calling.
The phone is backed with a 7000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The all-new smartphone is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the IP rating which helps in resistance against dust and water splashes.
Oppo A6 Pro 5G price
The phone comes in two variants 8GB +128GB for Rs.21,999 and 8GB + 256GB for Rs.23,999. The phone comes with Cappuccino Brown and Aurora Gold colour options. The phone is available on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Oppo stores, and authorised retail stores across the country.
The company is also giving the launch offer by providing a 10% instant bank discount and no cost – EMI option for up to 24 months.
