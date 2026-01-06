Oppo A6 Pro 5G Launches With Massive 7000mAh Battery And 50MP Camera, Check Price And Specifications Here

Oppo A6 Pro 5G specification and features

The Oppo A6 Pro 5G features a 6.57-inch HD+ display with 720×1570 pixel resolution. The display offers up to 120Hz refresh rates. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 3600 chipset with 8GB RAM

The company offers two storage variants 128GB and 256GB. The phone runs on Android 15 operating system topped with ColorOS 15. In terms of photography, the Oppo A6 Pro features a 50 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 2 MP monochrome camera with f/2.4 aperture. The front offers a 16 MP selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture for selfie and video calling.

The phone is backed with a 7000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The all-new smartphone is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the IP rating which helps in resistance against dust and water splashes.

Oppo A6 Pro 5G price

The phone comes in two variants 8GB +128GB for Rs.21,999 and 8GB + 256GB for Rs.23,999. The phone comes with Cappuccino Brown and Aurora Gold colour options. The phone is available on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Oppo stores, and authorised retail stores across the country.

The company is also giving the launch offer by providing a 10% instant bank discount and no cost – EMI option for up to 24 months. Also Read: Apple Beats Samsung, Exports $50 Billion Worth Of iPhones From India In 2025, Ashwini Vaishnaw Credits PM Modi And ‘Make In India’ Success

