LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
allu arjun Delhi News Bansal Wire Industries BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Colombia news donald trump allu arjun Delhi News Bansal Wire Industries BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Colombia news donald trump allu arjun Delhi News Bansal Wire Industries BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Colombia news donald trump allu arjun Delhi News Bansal Wire Industries BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Colombia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
allu arjun Delhi News Bansal Wire Industries BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Colombia news donald trump allu arjun Delhi News Bansal Wire Industries BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Colombia news donald trump allu arjun Delhi News Bansal Wire Industries BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Colombia news donald trump allu arjun Delhi News Bansal Wire Industries BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Colombia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple Beats Samsung, Exports $50 Billion Worth Of iPhones From India In 2025, Ashwini Vaishnaw Credits PM Modi And ‘Make In India’ Success

Apple Beats Samsung, Exports $50 Billion Worth Of iPhones From India In 2025, Ashwini Vaishnaw Credits PM Modi And ‘Make In India’ Success

The global tech giant Apple has exported $50 billion of iPhone from India in 2025. Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has given credit to Narendra Modi for this export done by the company praising Make in India initiative.

Credit: X/Apple
Credit: X/Apple

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 5, 2026 16:19:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Apple Beats Samsung, Exports $50 Billion Worth Of iPhones From India In 2025, Ashwini Vaishnaw Credits PM Modi And ‘Make In India’ Success

US based tech giant Apple Inc. has  exported iPhones worth USD 50 billion from India in 2025, marking a significant milestone for the country’s manufacturing sector. Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared the development on X, attributing the growth to the ‘Make in India’ initiative and the transition toward a producer economy.

You Might Be Interested In

“In a major milestone for PM @narendramodi Ji’s ‘Make in India’ and our quest to become a producer economy, Apple ships $50 billion worth mobile phones in 2025,” Vaishnaw wrote on X to give context, during its five-year PLI period from FY21 to FY25, Samsung shipped devices worth approximately USD 17 billion.

Highlighting the broader growth in the sector, Vaishnaw stated, “Electronics production has increased 6 times in the last 11 years. And electronics exports have grown 8 times under PM Modi Ji’s focused leadership. This progress has propelled electronics products among the top 3 exported items.”

You Might Be Interested In

The Union Minister noted that 46 component manufacturing projects, alongside manufacturers of laptops, servers, and hearables, established electronics as a major driver of the manufacturing economy. He also stated that four semiconductor plants will start commercial production this year.

The electronics manufacturing sector now supports more than 25 lakh jobs, with several factories employing more than 5,000 people at a single site. According to the Minister, some plants currently employ as many as 40,000 employees in a single location.

The Minister emphasised that the current progress represents an initial stage in the country’s industrial strategy. He stated that the nation aims to become a major player in the entire electronics stack.

The Union Minister Ashwin Vashnaw further told that “This is just the beginning. Bharat will become a major player in entire electronics stack – design, manufacturing, operating system, applications, materials, and equipment.”

Also Read: Redmi Note 15 5G Launch: Check Expected Price, Design, Camera, And Specifications – All You Need To Know

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 4:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: appleAshwin VashnawiPhoneMake In India

RELATED News

Confused Between Kia Seltos And Tata Sierra? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

Big News For iPhone Lovers: iPhone 18 Price Likely To Increase By…

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch: Check Expected Price, Design, Interior, And Safety Features – All You Need To Know

Afraid Of WhatsApp Hacking? Try These WhatsApp Security Features To Save Your Chats And Profile

From Royal Enfield Bullet 650 To BMW F450 GS: Bikes Set To Rule Indian Roads In 2026

LATEST NEWS

‘Speaking Up Will Cost You…’ Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Dutt’s Cryptic Post On Silent Abuse Raises Eyebrows, Takes A Dig At Real Relationships

Manchester United Part Ways With Ruben Amorim After Turbulent 14-Month Spell, Five-Time Premier League Winner Takes Over As Interim

Jagriti Dham Participates in Santoor Ashram’s Aikyam – Series 2 Nurturing Young Talent

‘I DO NOT Authorize’: Pratika Rawal Speaks Out Against Fake Photos, Issues Strong Statement Amid Grok ‘Remove’ Trend

Rape Convict And Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out Again On 40-Day Parole

Who Is The Mystery Woman Seen With Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh On His 40th Birthday Amid Divorce Battle With Wife Jyoti?

Subodh Khanolkar’s Marathi Film ‘Dashavatar’ Makes It To The Oscar 2026 Contention List

Why Drinking Water Isn’t Enough: The Importance of Proper Hydration for Skin

Shreyas Iyer Included In Mumbai’s Squad; Will He Play The Next Fixture In Vijay Hazare Trophy? Check All Details

Why Is Lalu Prasad Yadav Facing Heat From Delhi High Court Over IRCTC Scam? All About The Case Also Involving Rabri Devi And Tejashwi Yadav With Full Timeline

Apple Beats Samsung, Exports $50 Billion Worth Of iPhones From India In 2025, Ashwini Vaishnaw Credits PM Modi And ‘Make In India’ Success

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Apple Beats Samsung, Exports $50 Billion Worth Of iPhones From India In 2025, Ashwini Vaishnaw Credits PM Modi And ‘Make In India’ Success

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Apple Beats Samsung, Exports $50 Billion Worth Of iPhones From India In 2025, Ashwini Vaishnaw Credits PM Modi And ‘Make In India’ Success
Apple Beats Samsung, Exports $50 Billion Worth Of iPhones From India In 2025, Ashwini Vaishnaw Credits PM Modi And ‘Make In India’ Success
Apple Beats Samsung, Exports $50 Billion Worth Of iPhones From India In 2025, Ashwini Vaishnaw Credits PM Modi And ‘Make In India’ Success
Apple Beats Samsung, Exports $50 Billion Worth Of iPhones From India In 2025, Ashwini Vaishnaw Credits PM Modi And ‘Make In India’ Success

QUICK LINKS