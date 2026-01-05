Redmi Note 15 5G Launch: Check Expected Price, Design, Camera, And Specifications – All You Need To Know

The company will be launching the phone in India on 6th January at 11 AM (IST). The phone will be launched with Redmi Pad 2 Pro, and the company will livestream the event for viewers across India.

Redmi Note 15 5G specification and feature

Talking about durability, the device carries an IP66 rating for resistance against dust and water, which means the device can handle light rain and splashes, though it is not designed for full underwater use.

The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. The company promises up to 48 months of lag-free performance, positioning the device as a long-term option in the mid-range segment. The phone will run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. Redmi Note 15 5G Design, Battery and Camera

In terms of design, the phone will feature a square shaped camera module at the back panel, along with curved edges that should improve grip. The Redmi branding is placed at the bottom of the back panel.

The device measures 7.35mm in thickness, whereas the Iris Purple colour variant is slightly thicker at 7.4mm. The company has also confirmed three colours: Black, Blue, and Purple.

The Redmi Note 15 5G features a primary sensor of 108MP at the back with optical image stabilisation. The camera supports 4K video recordings. The official images shared by the brand suggest the presence of an additional camera sensor and an LED flash on the back.

The phone is backed by 5,520mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The company claims that the phone can deliver up to 1.6 days of usage on a single charge. Redmi Note 15 5G price

The phone is expected to launch in launched in India at Rs.20,000. However, the company has not revealed the official price yet. The official price and all the features and specifications will be revealed tomorrow during the launch event.