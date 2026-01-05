LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Redmi Note 15 5G Launch: Check Expected Price, Design, Camera, And Specifications – All You Need To Know

Redmi Note 15 5G Launch: Check Expected Price, Design, Camera, And Specifications – All You Need To Know

The Xiaomi is all set to launch its all-new Redmi Note 15 5G on January 6, 2026. The phone will feature 108MP primary camera, premium design, powerful processor, and massive battery which last up to 1.6 days on single charge

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 5, 2026 15:14:12 IST

Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 15 5G in India tomorrow i.e. 6th January 2026. Prior to the official launch of the phone, Xiaomi has already confirmed many key details about the device. 

The company will be launching the phone in India on 6th January at 11 AM (IST). The phone will be launched with Redmi Pad 2 Pro, and the company will livestream the event for viewers across India. 

Redmi Note 15 5G specification and feature 

The Redmi Note 15 5G will feature a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness up to 3,200 nits making the device suitable for outdoor use. The display also supports Hydro Touch 2.0 and comes with TUV Triple Eye Care certification. 

Talking about durability, the device carries an IP66 rating for resistance against dust and water, which means the device can handle light rain and splashes, though it is not designed for full underwater use. 

The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. The company promises up to 48 months of lag-free performance, positioning the device as a long-term option in the mid-range segment. The phone will run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. 

Redmi Note 15 5G Design, Battery and Camera

In terms of design, the phone will feature a square shaped camera module at the back panel, along with curved edges that should improve grip. The Redmi branding is placed at the bottom of the back panel. 

The device measures 7.35mm in thickness, whereas the Iris Purple colour variant is slightly thicker at 7.4mm. The company has also confirmed three colours: Black, Blue, and Purple. 

The Redmi Note 15 5G features a primary sensor of 108MP at the back with optical image stabilisation. The camera supports 4K video recordings. The official images shared by the brand suggest the presence of an additional camera sensor and an LED flash on the back. 

The phone is backed by 5,520mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The company claims that the phone can deliver up to 1.6 days of usage on a single charge. 

Redmi Note 15 5G price 

The phone is expected to launch in launched in India at Rs.20,000. However, the company has not revealed the official price yet. The official price and all the features and specifications will be revealed tomorrow during the launch event. 

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 3:14 PM IST
Tags: redmiRedmi Note 15 5G

QUICK LINKS