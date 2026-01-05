Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch: Check Expected Price, Design, Interior, And Safety Features – All You Need To Know

The car has been teased and previewed through multiple spy shots and official hints which signal that the car must be full of features targeting the family SUV segment. Ahead of its official launch, its expected price, design, and specification have already been circulated on the internet through leaks and media reports.

Mahindra XUV 7XO expected price

This places the XUV 7XO in direct contention with mid-size SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and upcoming model in the segment.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Design

In terms of design, the XUV 7XO will carry Mahindra’s latest SUV styling language. The spy shots and leaked images of the car suggest a bold front fascia with vertically stacked LED headlamps, a wide grille treatment, and a sculpted bonnet.

The side profile of the car shows squared off wheel arches, large alloy wheels, and a relatively upright stance. At the rear of the car there is a connected LED taillamps and a chunky bumper design which will lend the SUV with a distinct road presence.

Mahindra XUV 7XO interior and features

The Interior of vehicle will focus heavily on technology and cabin space. The company has already launched a teaser which indicates a triple screen layout on the dashboard, including a digital instrument cluster, a central infotainment display, and a passenger-side screen.

Other features of the car consist of a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, a premium audio system with Dolby Atmos support, and connected car technology.

Mahindra XUV 7XO powertrain and safety

The company is expected to provide turbo-petrol and diesel engine options paired with manual and automatic transmissions. In terms of safety the car is expected to feature multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS functions and electronic stability control across all the models of upcoming SUV.

The full specification and final price of the car will be revealed today during launch. Also Read: VinFast Beats Hyundai, Kia, And BMW: Vietnamese Giant Breaks Into India’s Top 5 Selling EV Brands

