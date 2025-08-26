Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G India Launch: Expected Price, Storage Variants & Colour Options You Need to See

Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G is about to be launched in India with exciting specifications, storage variants, and color options sure to attract smartphone enthusiasts.

Expected Price in India

The expected price of the Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G in India is estimated between ₹74,999 to ₹79,999 for the base variant of 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. An expected higher-end variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage could also launch below ₹1,00,000, perfect for performance for people needing a lot of storage.

The storage ROM variants

Oppo is expected to launch a few different storage options for various types of users. The base model is expected to have 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. The likely premium variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage will allow for the ability to multi-task, do serious productivity, or even keep many hours of media on the internal storage.

Colour Options

Oppo is already expected to offer the phone in very nice colours. They have expected Ceramic Black and Ceramic White, so users will have the opportunity to choose between classic elegance and modern simplicity. They might also provide some other colours for additional choices.

Key Highlights

The Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G, to be launched during August-October 2025 with a large 6.7 inch LTPO2 AMOLED display 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G can take full advantage of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 leading chip with the Adreno 730 GPU for performance for high performance apps including gaming and high-end use coupled with camera systems which consists of primary 50MP sensors, Hasselblad calibrated, and includes a 32MP front camera for selfies. The Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G has 5000mAh of battery with fast charge support and an under-display fingerprint among flagship offerings.

Launch Outlook

Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G will be available in India between August – October of 2025. There is a chance that it may evolve into a serious competitor for the premium space because of its good specification, reasonable pricing and available color options.

Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G should deliver an optimal mix of style, performance, and features that advanced camera technology should be a serious consideration for consumers in India looking for luxury smartphones.

The details provided are based on leaks and early reports. Actual pricing, storage variants, and colour availability may vary at the official launch. Readers are advised to follow Oppo’s official announcements for confirmed information.