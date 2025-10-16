Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Issues Big Warning, Asks iPhone Users Not To Download Comet App, Reason Is…

Perplexity is gradually rolling out its new Comet browser across different platforms. While many premium users recently got access to it, the company’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas, has issued an important warning for iPhone users and stated to not download the Comet app currently available on the Apple App Store.

In a post on X, Srinivas wrote, “The Comet app currently on the iOS App Store is fake and spam and not from Perplexity. You will directly hear from us when Comet is ready for pre-registering and downloading.”

The Comet browser has quickly gained attention worldwide and is being seen as a strong competitor to Apple’s Safari browser. The Android version of Comet has already received positive reviews from users for its smooth performance and AI-powered features. Initially, the browser was limited to Perplexity’s paid subscribers, but the company recently started offering access for free through invitations.

How to stay safe?

This is not the first time fake apps have appeared on app stores. Just a few days ago, several fake Sora apps were spotted on the App Store. Scammers often take advantage of popular app launches to trick users into downloading counterfeit versions that may collect data or contain harmful code.

To stay safe, users should always double-check before installing any app. Look closely at the logo design, as fake apps often have slightly altered icons. Also, verify the developer’s name, if it doesn’t match the official company, avoid downloading it.

Srinivas assured users that they will receive an official announcement once the real Comet app for iOS is ready. Until then, users are advised to stay cautious and avoid any suspicious listings.

