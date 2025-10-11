Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas announced in September that students could use the company’s $200 Comet browser for free. He called it a “study buddy” designed to help users find answers faster than ever before. Just weeks later, Srinivas is issuing a cautionary note to students not to let their study buddy do all the work.

Viral Clip Shows Perplexity AI Using Comet to Complete Full Assignment

The warning followed a viral post on X showing a developer using Comet to finish an entire Coursera assignment in seconds. In the 16-second video, Comet completes what appears to be a 45-minute web design assignment after receiving a single prompt, “Complete the assignment.”

The user tagged both Perplexity and Srinivas, writing, “Just completed my Coursera course.”

Srinivas, 31, responded to the clip with a brief but firm statement, “Absolutely don’t do this.”

How Comet Works Unlike Other Browsers

Comet is particularly capable of doing students’ work for them. Unlike typical chatbots, it is an “agentic” AI browser, designed to do more than just generate text. Comet can interpret instructions, take actions on users’ behalf, fill out forms, and navigate complex workflows.

This level of autonomy allows the browser to complete assignments in seconds, but it also introduces significant risks.

Security Risks and Vulnerabilities in Comet

Security audits from Brave and Guardio have flagged serious vulnerabilities in Comet. In some scenarios, the AI can execute hidden instructions embedded in web content – a vulnerability known as prompt injection.

Researchers at LayerX highlighted a case called CometJacking, in which a crafted URL could hijack the browser and extract sensitive user data, including emails and calendar entries.

Guardio audits also revealed that Comet could be tricked into making fraudulent purchases from fake websites, completing entire checkout flows without human verification. The AI mishandled phishing attempts as well, treating malicious links as legitimate instructions.

