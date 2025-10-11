ChatGPT Becomes Your AI Shopping Assistant With UPI Payments As NPCI And Razorpay Team Up With OpenAI

NPCI And Razorpay Team Up With OpenAI To Bring UPI Payments To ChatGPT, Ready To Pay With AI?

You can Imagine this as- You’re chatting with ChatGPT, asking for product recommendations, and, boom!

You can pay right there and then using India’s trusted UPI system. Sounds like a high-tech move, right?

Well, it’s becoming reality! India’s NPCI and fintech giant Razorpay have joined forces with Microsoft-backed OpenAI to launch a pilot project that lets you make payments directly inside ChatGPT.

So you might be curious how AI handles real money transactions?

This pilot project will test just that, from who tries it first, to where it’ll be available, and how secure the whole process is.

Are you ready to shop and pay just by chatting with AI?

This could be the future of shopping, and you might get to try it sooner than you think!

ChatGPT Becomes Your Personal Shopping Assistant With Agentic AI

This new pilot project uses something called agentic AI, which means the AI can do tasks on its own with very little help from people. Now, you can chat with ChatGPT, look at different products, and even buy things all in one place. It’s no longer just a chatbot that answers questions—it’s becoming your very own shopping assistant! Harshil Mathur, CEO of Razorpay, says this is “the next big step in AI innovation.” Imagine chatting with AI that helps you shop quickly and easily. How cool is that?

“Agentic payments are the next big step in AI innovation,” said Harshil Mathur, CEO of Razorpay “We’re turning AI assistants from simple discovery tools into full shopping companions.”

UPI Reserve Pay Provides You With More Security On Payments

This innovative payment service relies on the latest UPI feature called Reserve Pay. What does that mean for you? It allows you to reserve funds for a seller without actually paying them right away.

This way, your money won’t be wasted, and the transaction will only happen when everything is confirmed. It provides an extra level of safety and comfort while shopping through ChatGPT.

The official banking partners assisting with this pilot include Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank, and the first online store where you can try it out is the Tata-owned Bigbasket.

India’s Growing Race To Integrate AI And Payments

Oliver Jay, OpenAI’s Managing Director for International Strategy, expressed excitement about partnering with NPCI.

The collaboration aims to explore how AI can integrate with India’s trusted real-time payment system (UPI).

The pilot project will study how AI-driven UPI payments can expand securely and give users more control across different sectors.

Meanwhile, fintech competitor Cashfree announced its own agentic AI payments solution.

This highlights the rapidly growing race to blend AI and payments in India.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

