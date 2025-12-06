LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Planning To Buy An Automatic Hatchback In Budget, Here Are 6 Automatic Hatchback Cars Under Just 12 Lakhs

Planning To Buy An Automatic Hatchback In Budget, Here Are 6 Automatic Hatchback Cars Under Just 12 Lakhs

If you are looking for an automatic hatchback under budget. Here are the 6 best hatchback automatic cars under 12 lakhs that you can consider buying.

Best automatic hatchback under 12 lakhs, credit: X/pijush_simplyme
Best automatic hatchback under 12 lakhs, credit: X/pijush_simplyme

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 6, 2025 19:26:25 IST

Planning To Buy An Automatic Hatchback In Budget, Here Are 6 Automatic Hatchback Cars Under Just 12 Lakhs

If you are tired of driving a manual car and willing to switch to automatic in budget. The Indian automobile market offers a wide range of hatchback and compact SUVs with automatic transmission. Here are the top 6 automatic cars under Rs.12 lakhs with convenience for city driving with a range of modern features and safety ratings. 

Top Affordable Automatic cars  

Here is a list of top 6 affordable automatic hatchbacks and SUVs with a starting ex-showroom cost less than Rs.12 lakhs. 

Citroen C3X AT 

The Citroen C3X AT comes with a bold crossover design and a turbo petrol engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. The ex-showroom price of the car is around Rs.9.05 lakh. The car offers sophisticated European engineering at such a low price point. 

Nissan Magnite CVT  

The Nissan Magnite CVT is one of the most popular choices for those willing to buy an automatic compact SUV. The starting ex-showroom price of Rs.9.14. The Magnite offers a refined 1.0-liters turbo petrol engine with a CVT gearbox that offers smooth and linear power delivery. 

Renault Kiger CVT  

The Renault Kiger CVT comes with French design and sportier dynamics makes the car eye catching. The ex-showroom price of the car starts at Rs.9.15 lakhs. This car is good option for urban buyers looking for an efficient automatic car under budget. 

Tata Altroz DCA  

Tata Altroz DCA is a perfect car for those who prefer the premium feel of a dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The car starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 9.42 lakhs. The car offers the convenience of an automatic car with confidence in Tata’s 5-star safety rating. 

Maruti Suzuki Fronx AT 

Maruti Suzuki Fronx AT is the most versatile automatic car in the list. The ex-showroom price of the car starts at Rs.10.99 lakhs. The car is compact enough for the city rides and spacious for family use. 

Hyundai i20 CVT 

Hyundai i20 CVT is a good option for those who prioritize refinement and technology. The i20 CVT starts at the ex-showroom price of Rs.8.13 lakh. The car offers a smooth drive, featured-packed interiors, and Hyundai’s unmatched service quality.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 7:26 PM IST
Tags: automatic carhatchback

Planning To Buy An Automatic Hatchback In Budget, Here Are 6 Automatic Hatchback Cars Under Just 12 Lakhs

