Polymarket seeks funding at a valuation of up to $15 billion, Bloomberg News reports

(Reuters) -Polymarket is in early discussions with investors and looking to raise funds at a valuation between $12 billion and $15 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Polymarket did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. In June, the world's biggest prediction market was close to raise $200 million in a funding round that would value it at more than $1 billion, Reuters reported. Polymarket allows users to place bets using cryptocurrency on real-world events. Earlier this month, Intercontinental Exchange announced that it would invest up to $2 billion in Polymarket as it prepares to re-enter the U.S. more than three years after restricting American users. Prediction markets, where users wager on outcomes across sports, entertainment, politics and the economy — including bets on when the U.S. government shutdown will end and the least-streamed song on Taylor Swift's latest album — have seen a surge in institutional interest since the presidential election last year. (Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

