Home > Tech and Auto > Poor Weather Condition Forces SpaceX to Delay Starship's 10th Test Launch

Poor Weather Condition Forces SpaceX to Delay Starship's 10th Test Launch

The upcoming launch is scheduled on Tuesday at 7:30 pm EST (2130 GMT). Once cleared for launch, Starship is designed to separate from its booster at high altitude.

Image Credit - (X/@SpaceX)
Image Credit - (X/@SpaceX)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last updated: August 26, 2025 09:04:12 IST

SpaceX has postponed the 10th launch attempt of its Starship rocket system, citing poor weather conditions over its Starbase facilities in Texas on Monday.

The launch, delayed several times during the day due to cloudy skies, was ultimately called off and converted into a launch rehearsal.

The fully stacked rocket — a 232-foot (71-metre) Super Heavy booster topped with the 171-foot (52-metre) Starship upper stage- stood fuelled on the launch pad ahead of liftoff.

Despite being loaded with millions of pounds of propellant, the unfavourable weather window led SpaceX to scrub the attempt at around 8:00 p.m. EST (0000 GMT).

Fresh Attempt Scheduled for Tuesday

The company currently aims to launch on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT). A previous attempt on Sunday had already been halted after a liquid oxygen leak at the launchpad.

Taking his X handle, CEO Elon Musk confirmed the issue and later joined SpaceX’s live stream to briefly discuss Starship’s role in future Mars missions.

Once cleared for launch, Starship is designed to separate from its booster at high altitude. The Super Heavy will attempt a water landing in the Gulf of Mexico, while Starship continues into space to deploy mock Starlink satellites and perform an engine reignition test.

The spacecraft will then re-enter Earth’s atmosphere over the Indian Ocean, testing its heat shield tiles and aerodynamic flaps against extreme reentry conditions. (Inputs from NDTV)

ALSO READ:  SpaceX Scrubs Tenth Starship Test Flight Over Ground System Glitch

