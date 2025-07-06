Reliance Digital Launches 5G Phones Of This OPPO Model In Chennai, All You Need To Know

Reliance Digital, India’s largest electronics retailer, has unveiled the Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro, the latest additions in the Reno 14 series lineup in India. These new smartphones were launched in a grand launch at Nexus Vijaya Mall Store in Chennai, and the customers, content creators and other technology enthusiasts keenly explored the device’s features. Renowned Tamil actor, Arun Vijay also attended the event.

The highlights of the Reno 14 model launch

The highlights of this launch included the setting up of specially curated experience zones that allowed the customers to explore the 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera, Ultra-Clear 4K HDR video at 60fps, and the new AI Editor 2.0. The visitors also explored the professional-grade photography simulations to travel content creation setups. Sushant Vashistha, Head of Product and Digital Marketing expressed his thoughts on this occasion. He said that at OPPO, we are driven by the spirit of now and turn everyday moments into unforgettable stories. Sushant added that there are over 130 million Reno users globally, their goal has always been to empower creativity and live fully in the present.

What are the standout features of the Reno 14?

There are many standout features of the Reno 14 that could make it the most in demand smartphone amongst the users. The Oppo Reno 14 has a Dimensity 8350 processor which offers a a balance of performance and power efficiency. This model also has a versatile camera system with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. The Reno 14’s software, ColorOS, is believed to have strong AI integration and a 3+4 software update policy. Other features include dual SIM with eSIM and 5G Support, Stereo Speakers and In-Display Fingerprint Sensor. These smartphones will be available in the outlets across India from July 8th.

