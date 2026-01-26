Renault Duster Makes Comeback To Indian Roads With New Bold Design, Contemporary Interior And 1.2 Litre Turbo Engine, Check Price And Everything Here

Renault India has launched the new generation Duster SUV in India today, i.e. 26th January 2026. The SUV is back on Indian roads in its third generation. It has an all-new powertrain, design, and platform. The car is considered a direct rival against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Victoris, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun
The car carries a strong recall for buyers in India especially for those who either owned or aspired to the original model. However, the Renault Duster got discontinued in past and the competition has increased significantly.
More details are awaited
