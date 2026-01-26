LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Renault Duster Makes Comeback To Indian Roads With New Bold Design, Contemporary Interior And 1.2 Litre Turbo Engine, Check Price And Everything Here

Renault Duster Makes Comeback To Indian Roads With New Bold Design, Contemporary Interior And 1.2 Litre Turbo Engine, Check Price And Everything Here

Renault India has launched the iconic Duster after 14 years. The car has made a comeback with modern exterior and advanced interior

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 26, 2026 14:48:48 IST

Renault Duster Makes Comeback To Indian Roads With New Bold Design, Contemporary Interior And 1.2 Litre Turbo Engine, Check Price And Everything Here

Renault India has launched the new generation Duster SUV in India today, i.e. 26th January 2026. The SUV is back on Indian roads in its third generation. It has an all-new powertrain, design, and platform. The car is considered a direct rival against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Victoris, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun 

The car carries a strong recall for buyers in India especially for those who either owned or aspired to the original model. However, the Renault Duster got discontinued in past and the competition has increased significantly. 

More details are awaited

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 2:48 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS