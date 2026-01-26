LIVE TV
Volkswagen Unveils Tayron R-Line: Flagship SUV Features Matrix LED Headlamps And 15-Inch Infotainment Screen, Check 7-Seater SUV's Price Here

Volkswagen has confirmed the Tayron R-Line for India, set to launch by Q1 2026 as its flagship SUV, featuring a premium cabin, strong safety tech, a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine, and expected pricing between ₹43–50 lakh.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 26, 2026 16:10:32 IST

German car manufacturer Volkswagen has confirmed that the company is gearing up to launch Tayron R Line in India. The company is expected to introduce the upcoming SUV in India by the first quarter of 2026. The car has already been displayed and previewed on the company’s social media handles. The car will be positioned as flagship SUV in India. 

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line features  

The all-new upcoming Tayron’s exterior will feature sportier front and rear bumpers. The overall design of the upcoming SUV is based on the company’s current SUV styling language. The current design focuses on minimalism and clean surfaces.  

In terms of interior design, the cabin is expected to feature a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, and a panoramic sunroof. Apart from these updates and features, the car features 30-colour ambient lighting, matrix LED headlamps, and leather-upholstered front seats with ventilated and massage functions.  

The upcoming SUV has already tested by Euro NCAP, and the Indian variant is also expected to carry over the same safety features and equipment’s. The car is also expected to achieve good scoring in Bharat NCAP safety tests.  

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Engine 

The SUV is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine generating 201bhp and 320Nm of torque. The engine is likely to be paired with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.  

The company has confirmed that the Tayron R-Line will be assembled in India as a CKD model while the new SUV will be assembled in India so, the prices are also expected to be slightly lower. The new Tayron will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB EVO platform, which also underpins the Tiguan R-Line. The longer wheelbase allows for a third row of seats and a larger luggage area.  

The upcoming SUV will be rival to cars such as Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and the upcoming MG Majestor. As the car is going to assemble in India so, it is expected to price between Rs.43 lakh to Rs.50 lakh.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 4:10 PM IST
Tags: VolkswagenVolkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Unveils Tayron R-Line: Flagship SUV Features Matrix LED Headlamps And 15-Inch Infotainment Screen, Check 7-Seater SUV’s Price Here

