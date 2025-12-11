Russia to Launch Three Iranian Satellites Amid Western Fears of Tech Misuse, Here’s What You Need To Know

The Iran is all set to launch three satellites to space abroad Russia’s Soyuz launcher from the Vostochny Cosmodrome on 28th December. The Iranian new company Nour News agency which is linked to Iran’s security establishment claimed that these satellites will support agriculture, natural resources management and environmental monitoring. Prior to this Russia launched the Iranian telecommunication satellite in July.
The head of Iranian Space Agency Hassan Salarieh said last month that Iran is preparing to launch three earth observation satellites – Zafar-2, Paya and new batch of Kosar imaging satellites.
Hassan Salarieh stated that Iran had advanced to developing satellites with imaging resolutions of one meter and below, and described Chabahar, the coastal site in the southeast, as a developing launch hub which will be able to support heavier liquid-fuel rockets.
The Islamic Republic of Iran says that its space program is civilian and scientific. However, the western countries have argued that technologies that Iran is using for satellite launched can support long range missile development. President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Iran’s missile and space capabilities boosting national development.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
