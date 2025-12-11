LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Russia to Launch Three Iranian Satellites Amid Western Fears of Tech Misuse, Here's What You Need To Know

Russia to Launch Three Iranian Satellites Amid Western Fears of Tech Misuse, Here's What You Need To Know

Russia is going to launch Iran's three new satellite. These satellite will support Iran in agriculture, natural resource and environment monitoring. Prior to this Russia has also launched the Iranian satellite in July

Russia to launch 3 Iranian satellite on December 28, credit: X/IranObserver0
Russia to launch 3 Iranian satellite on December 28, credit: X/IranObserver0

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 11, 2025 14:50:00 IST

Russia to Launch Three Iranian Satellites Amid Western Fears of Tech Misuse, Here’s What You Need To Know

The Iran is all set to launch three satellites to space abroad Russia’s Soyuz launcher from the Vostochny Cosmodrome on 28th December. The Iranian new company Nour News agency which is linked to Iran’s security establishment claimed that these satellites will support agriculture, natural resources management and environmental monitoring. Prior to this Russia launched the Iranian telecommunication satellite in July. 

The head of Iranian Space Agency Hassan Salarieh said last month that Iran is preparing to launch three earth observation satellites – Zafar-2, Paya and new batch of Kosar imaging satellites. 

Hassan Salarieh stated that Iran had advanced to developing satellites with imaging resolutions of one meter and below, and described Chabahar, the coastal site in the southeast, as a developing launch hub which will be able to support heavier liquid-fuel rockets.  

The Islamic Republic of Iran says that its space program is civilian and scientific. However, the western countries have argued that technologies that Iran is using for satellite launched can support long range missile development. President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Iran’s missile and space capabilities boosting national development. 

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 2:50 PM IST
Russia to Launch Three Iranian Satellites Amid Western Fears of Tech Misuse, Here's What You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS