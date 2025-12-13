Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Leaks: Know About The Expected Price, Camera And Launch Date

Samsung Galaxy S26 is ready to be the next big flagship launch, and the leaks of the phones are circulating all over the internet. Experts have claimed that the Samsung may retain its three-model line-up with the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra. The latest reports claim the camera and prices too.
Samsung Galaxy S26 expected price and more
As per a report published by a Korean media house claims that Samsung is expected to offer the same camera sensors as the Galaxy S25, this move is considered in keeping the cost of phone down.
This means that Samsung S26 base could feature a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide shooter and a 10MP 3x optical telephoto lens. Samsung could be forced to more focus on software instead of hardware.
The reports say that Samsung is trying to offer a convenient price, especially considering how Apple has offered an aggressive deal with iPhone 17, despite adding multiple upgrades like the 120Hz display and more.
Experts claim that the price of Samsung S26 will be similar to the S25 series. The price of S25 was Rs.80,999, for S25 Plus was Rs. 99,999 and the top variant was priced at Rs. 1,29,999
Samsung Galaxy S26 launch date
These phones can be launched in February 2026 instead of January launch that the company is typically known for.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
