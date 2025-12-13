LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Leaks: Know About The Expected Price, Camera And Launch Date

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Leaks: Know About The Expected Price, Camera And Launch Date

Samsung is going to launch its flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 series soon. The leaks of phone are circulating all over the internet, know about the launch date, price and camera of the upcoming flagship

Samsung Galaxy S26, credit: X/mr_aabis
Samsung Galaxy S26, credit: X/mr_aabis

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 13, 2025 18:36:53 IST

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Leaks: Know About The Expected Price, Camera And Launch Date

Samsung Galaxy S26 is ready to be the next big flagship launch, and the leaks of the phones are circulating all over the internet. Experts have claimed that the Samsung may retain its three-model line-up with the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra. The latest reports claim the camera and prices too. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 expected price and more 

As per a report published by a Korean media house claims that Samsung is expected to offer the same camera sensors as the Galaxy S25, this move is considered in keeping the cost of phone down. 

This means that Samsung S26 base could feature a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide shooter and a 10MP 3x optical telephoto lens. Samsung could be forced to more focus on software instead of hardware. 

The reports say that Samsung is trying to offer a convenient price, especially considering how Apple has offered an aggressive deal with iPhone 17, despite adding multiple upgrades like the 120Hz display and more. 

Experts claim that the price of Samsung S26 will be similar to the S25 series. The price of S25 was Rs.80,999, for S25 Plus was Rs. 99,999 and the top variant was priced at Rs. 1,29,999 

Samsung Galaxy S26 launch date 

These phones can be launched in February 2026 instead of January launch that the company is typically known for. 

 

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 6:36 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: galazy s26samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Leaks: Know About The Expected Price, Camera And Launch Date

