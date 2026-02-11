LIVE TV
Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date Confirmed As Company Rolls Out Invitation For Annual Unpacked Event, Check Date And How To Watch

Samsung Galaxy S26: Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 lineup with new Galaxy AI features, a privacy display on the S26 Ultra, Snapdragon/Exynos chips, and possibly the Galaxy Buds 4.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date confirmed

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 11, 2026 15:39:06 IST

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date Confirmed As Company Rolls Out Invitation For Annual Unpacked Event, Check Date And How To Watch

Samsung Galaxy S26: South Korean smartphone manufacturing giant Samsung has started sending invitation for its next Galaxy Unpacked event which is going to take place on 25th February 2026 in San Francisco where the South Korean giant will likely launch the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup. 



Samsung Galaxy S26: Key Highlight of Unpacked event

The key highlight of the event will be the AI features as the company states that the upcoming phones are ““built to simplify everyday interactions, inspire confidence and make Galaxy AI feel seamlessly integrated from the moment it’s in hand.” 

A new feature that has grabbed everyone’s attention is the privacy display which is likely to debut on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This new feature will allow users to hide certain areas of the smartphone screen for onlookers to hide sensitive information. 

The media reports suggest that the top varaint of Galaxy S26 will be powered by the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 processor in the United States and China. However, the company is expected to use its own Exynos 2600 chipset in other regions.  

As per industry experts, the Galaxy S26 will be packed with a 5,100mAh battery supported by 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging. Additionally, the company is expected to launch Galaxy Buds 4 wireless earbuds. The company plans to update widespread comparisons to Apple’s AirPods. 

Samsung Galaxy S26: Where to watch

The event will begin at 10AM (PT) which is 11:30 PM (IST) and users can witness the event from the comfort of their home through Samsung official website and official YouTube Channel

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 3:28 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: samsungSamsung Galaxy S26Samsung Unpacked

