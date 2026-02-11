Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date Confirmed As Company Rolls Out Invitation For Annual Unpacked Event, Check Date And How To Watch

Samsung Galaxy S26: South Korean smartphone manufacturing giant Samsung has started sending invitation for its next Galaxy Unpacked event which is going to take place on 25th February 2026 in San Francisco where the South Korean giant will likely launch the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup.

💙 like this post and be the first to see what’s coming.

Join us at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on February 25, 2026 to discover how easy and effortless your day can be with Galaxy AI. Keep watching this space for more Galaxy Unpacked updates! pic.twitter.com/QUJHQnXjaK

— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 10, 2026