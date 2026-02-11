Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date Confirmed As Company Rolls Out Invitation For Annual Unpacked Event, Check Date And How To Watch

Samsung Galaxy S26: South Korean smartphone manufacturing giant Samsung has started sending invitation for its next Galaxy Unpacked event which is going to take place on 25th February 2026 in San Francisco where the South Korean giant will likely launch the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup.
💙 like this post and be the first to see what’s coming.
Join us at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on February 25, 2026 to discover how easy and effortless your day can be with Galaxy AI. Keep watching this space for more Galaxy Unpacked updates! pic.twitter.com/QUJHQnXjaK
— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 10, 2026
Samsung Galaxy S26: Key Highlight of Unpacked event
The key highlight of the event will be the AI features as the company states that the upcoming phones are ““built to simplify everyday interactions, inspire confidence and make Galaxy AI feel seamlessly integrated from the moment it’s in hand.”
A new feature that has grabbed everyone’s attention is the privacy display which is likely to debut on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This new feature will allow users to hide certain areas of the smartphone screen for onlookers to hide sensitive information.
The media reports suggest that the top varaint of Galaxy S26 will be powered by the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 processor in the United States and China. However, the company is expected to use its own Exynos 2600 chipset in other regions.
As per industry experts, the Galaxy S26 will be packed with a 5,100mAh battery supported by 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging. Additionally, the company is expected to launch Galaxy Buds 4 wireless earbuds. The company plans to update widespread comparisons to Apple’s AirPods.
Samsung Galaxy S26: Where to watch
The event will begin at 10AM (PT) which is 11:30 PM (IST) and users can witness the event from the comfort of their home through Samsung official website and official YouTube Channel
Also Read: Toyota Highlander EV Revealed: Toyota’s First Three-Row Electric SUV With Updated Exterior, 2 Battery Variants, And 514km Range—Check Specs And Launch Timeline
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed