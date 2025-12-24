LIVE TV
Santa Claus 2025 Live Tracker: Where Is Santa Claus Now? How To Track The Sleigh This Christmas

Santa Claus has departed from North Pole and users can track Santa Claus in real time through different websites. The tradition of tracking Santa Clause was started back in 1955 by NORAD

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 24, 2025 18:26:07 IST

Santa Claus is all set to depart from the North Pole to make Journey around the world on Christmas Eve. The FlighRadar 24 confirms that Santa’s sleigh is currently being tracked in real time. 

The Santa Claus is visible on FlighRadar 24’s interactive map under the flight identifier R3DN053 

FlightRadar24 Santa tracking 

Users can track Santa flight around the world. Santa’s path showing a sleigh icon headed by iconic reindeer and Santa on the back. The sleigh is designed to mimic Santa’s Christmas Journey for the kids. 

Ahead of an anticipated hectic Christmas Eve shift, Santa is apparently conducting peaceful flying checks above the North Pole. The website has confirmed radar contact with the reindeer driven sleigh bearing the call sign “SANTA1” 

NORAD Santa tracking tradition 

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been keeping up the tradition of tracking Santa for 70 years now. The organisation provides live updates through the NORAD Track Santa portal. Users can use mobile apps, the official NORADSanta.org website. The users can track Santa on the Website in nine languages including Japanese and English. 

This culture of tracking the Santa started in 1955 when the Continental Air Defense Command, the forerunner of NORAD, remained alert for any indication that the then Soviet Union might launch a nuclear assault. 

A child accidentally called the battle operations center and requested to talk with Santa. As per NORAD Air Force Col Harry Shoup, the then commander on duty, he instructed staff members to begin tracking Santa and answering calls from kids because he didn’t want to let the kids down. 

From that time, flight radar websites have also joined in on this tradition of showing St. Nick’s journey around the world in a day 

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 6:26 PM IST
QUICK LINKS