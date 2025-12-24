Santa Claus 2025 Live Tracker: Where Is Santa Claus Now? How To Track The Sleigh This Christmas

The Santa Claus is visible on FlighRadar 24’s interactive map under the flight identifier R3DN053

Flight Radar24 Santa tracking

Ahead of an anticipated hectic Christmas Eve shift, Santa is apparently conducting peaceful flying checks above the North Pole. The website has confirmed radar contact with the reindeer driven sleigh bearing the call sign “SANTA1”

NORAD Santa tracking tradition

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been keeping up the tradition of tracking Santa for 70 years now. The organisation provides live updates through the NORAD Track Santa portal. Users can use mobile apps, the official NORADSanta.org website. The users can track Santa on the Website in nine languages including Japanese and English.

This culture of tracking the Santa started in 1955 when the Continental Air Defense Command, the forerunner of NORAD, remained alert for any indication that the then Soviet Union might launch a nuclear assault.

A child accidentally called the battle operations center and requested to talk with Santa. As per NORAD Air Force Col Harry Shoup, the then commander on duty, he instructed staff members to begin tracking Santa and answering calls from kids because he didn’t want to let the kids down.

From that time, flight radar websites have also joined in on this tradition of showing St. Nick’s journey around the world in a day