Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
Home > Tech and Auto > Sarvam Launches 'Indus AI': Can India's Homegrown Chat App Challenge ChatGPT, Gemini And Drive Atmanirbhar Bharat? Key Features Explained

Sarvam Launches ‘Indus AI’: Can India’s Homegrown Chat App Challenge ChatGPT, Gemini And Drive Atmanirbhar Bharat? Key Features Explained

Sarvam launches Indus AI, a multilingual India-made chatbot rivaling ChatGPT and Gemini, boosting Atmanirbhar Bharat push.

Sarvam launches Indus AI. (Photo: X)
Sarvam launches Indus AI. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 21, 2026 18:26:44 IST

Sarvam Launches ‘Indus AI’: Can India’s Homegrown Chat App Challenge ChatGPT, Gemini And Drive Atmanirbhar Bharat? Key Features Explained

India’s artificial intelligence race has gained fresh momentum as Bengaluru-based startup Sarvam AI launched its homegrown AI chatbot app, Indus AI

Positioned as a rival to global platforms like ChatGPT and Google Gemini, Indus aims to offer an India-first AI experience with strong regional language support and locally trained models.

The company says Indus is built entirely in India and designed specifically for Indian users. 

At a time when AI tools are increasingly shaping education, governance, and enterprise, Sarvam’s latest move is being seen as a step toward strengthening India’s technological self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

What Makes Indus AI Different?

Multi-Language Support

One of Indus AI’s biggest highlights is its support for multiple Indian languages. Users can chat in Hindi, English, and several regional languages, and even switch between languages seamlessly within the same conversation. This code-mixed flexibility addresses a major gap in global AI tools that often struggle with Indic scripts and blended speech patterns.



Voice Commands

Indus allows users to speak their queries instead of typing them. The voice-enabled feature is expected to improve accessibility, especially for users more comfortable with verbal communication.

File Upload & Document Analysis

Users can upload PDFs, images, and documents. The AI can read and analyse these files to answer related questions a feature useful for students, researchers, and professionals.

Writing & Editing Tools

Like its global competitors, Indus helps users draft, edit, and refine content directly within the app.

AI Agents

The platform may include AI agents capable of automating routine tasks, signalling Sarvam’s ambition to move beyond a simple chatbot into a productivity ecosystem.

Powered by India-Built AI Models?

While Sarvam has not officially confirmed the exact engine behind Indus, the company recently unveiled two large language models Sarvam-30B and Sarvam-105B at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. If Indus runs on these indigenous models, it could become one of India’s first consumer AI apps powered by a fully homegrown AI stack.

Beyond chat, Sarvam also introduced Sarvam Vision, a multilingual document intelligence model, and Bulbul V3, a text-to-speech engine tailored for Indian languages. These developments signal the company’s broader ambition to build a sovereign AI ecosystem optimised for 22 Indian languages, governance applications, and population-scale deployment.



How to Download Indus AI

Indus is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, access is currently limited through a waitlist system:

  • Download the app from Android or iOS stores

  • Sign up using your phone number

  • Join the waitlist and wait for approval or an invite

The limited rollout suggests Sarvam is testing the platform before a wider public release.

Will Indus Boost Atmanirbhar Bharat?

India’s AI ecosystem has largely relied on global models developed in the US and China. A successful homegrown alternative could reduce technological dependence and promote data sovereignty.

By focusing on Indic languages, governance use cases, and local challenges, Sarvam AI is positioning Indus as more than just another chatbot. If the app delivers competitive performance against ChatGPT and Gemini, it could mark a significant milestone in India’s push for digital self-reliance.

While its real-world performance will become clearer over time, Indus represents an important shift from AI adoption to AI creation. And in the broader context of Atmanirbhar Bharat, that shift could prove transformational.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 6:26 PM IST
Tags: Atmanirbhar BharatchatgptgeminiIndia AI chatbotIndus AISarvam

Sarvam Launches ‘Indus AI’: Can India’s Homegrown Chat App Challenge ChatGPT, Gemini And Drive Atmanirbhar Bharat? Key Features Explained

QUICK LINKS