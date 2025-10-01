LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Self-driving truck company Einride raises $100 million

Self-driving truck company Einride raises $100 million

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 1, 2025 22:34:02 IST

(Reuters) -Swedish self-driving truck startup Einride has raised around $100 million in the latest funding round from investors, including asset management firm EQT Ventures and quantum computing company IonQ, at an undisclosed valuation. The company on Wednesday said the capital will allow it to scale the deployment of its autonomous freight trucks, further technology development and expand its customer base. Autonomous trucking technology promises to grow the freight and long-haul industry, but faces regulatory scrutiny over self-driving tech. Self-driving freight services require less mapping than other technologies as they run on fixed routes between predefined points, mostly on major highways without intersections or pedestrians. In 2021, Einride raised $110 million from investors such as Maersk's venture capital arm and Singapore state investor Temasek. Later that year, the company expanded into the U.S. market and signed up GE Appliances, Swedish vegan milk maker Oatly and tiremaker Bridgestone as customers. (Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 10:34 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
