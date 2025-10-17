LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Shares of Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica soar after Meta AI glasses drive revenue beat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 17, 2025 15:40:32 IST

(Reuters) -Shares of Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica surged more than 9% in early trading on Friday after the Franco-Italian group reported better than expected quarterly revenue a day earlier, helped by strong demand for its Meta AI glasses. The eyewear giant’s stock exceeded 300 euros per share in early Paris trading, its highest price ever. (Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 3:05 PM IST
