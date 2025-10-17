LIVE TV
Dude Movie X Review: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju Shine In Tamil Romantic Comedy, Mixed Social Media Reactions

Dude Movie X Review: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju Shine In Tamil Romantic Comedy, Mixed Social Media Reactions

Dude Movie Review: The much-awaited Tamil romantic comedy, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, released in theatres on October 17, 2025. Social media reactions are mixed, with fans praising performances but debating the story. The film marks director Keerthiswaran’s debut and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Dude Movie Review: Pradeep Ranganathan & Mamitha Baiju star in Tamil rom-com; mixed social media reactions post-release. Photo: X.
Dude Movie Review: Pradeep Ranganathan & Mamitha Baiju star in Tamil rom-com; mixed social media reactions post-release. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 17, 2025 09:06:28 IST

Dude Movie X Review: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju Shine In Tamil Romantic Comedy, Mixed Social Media Reactions

Dude Movie Review: The highly anticipated Telugu film, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, has officially been released in theatres on October 17, 2025. It is a Tamil romantic comedy written and directed by Keerthiswaran, marking his debut as a director. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, making it the production house’s second venture in Tamil cinema.

The movie features Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, with Neha Shetty, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Dravid Selvam, and others appearing in key supporting roles.

Dude Movie Review: Early Reactions On Social Media

As the film hit theatres, social media platforms, particularly X, saw fans sharing their immediate reactions. Opinions are mixed, with some praising the movie as a “good watch,” while others criticized its story.

Here is how X reacted to the movie:

On-Screen Cast and Crew of Dude Movie 

Besides the lead actors, Dude’s supporting cast includes R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dravid Selvam in important roles. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, one of South India’s prominent production houses.

Before the release, Pradeep Ranganathan made headlines when a reporter questioned whether he fits the conventional mold of a hero. The reporter asked:

“You don’t look like you are hero material. But you seem to have a big fan following for someone who has done a few films. It happens very rarely. So, would you attribute it to hard work or luck?”

Co-star R. Sarathkumar intervened, offering his perspective, “You cannot say from A to Z who is hero material. Everybody here is hero material. You don’t have any specifications for a hero. A person who is doing any act which is going to be benefitting society is a hero.”

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 9:06 AM IST
