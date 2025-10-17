Dude Movie X Review: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju Shine In Tamil Romantic Comedy, Mixed Social Media Reactions

Dude Movie Review: The highly anticipated Telugu film, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, has officially been released in theatres on October 17, 2025. It is a Tamil romantic comedy written and directed by Keerthiswaran, marking his debut as a director. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, making it the production house’s second venture in Tamil cinema.

The movie features Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, with Neha Shetty, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Dravid Selvam, and others appearing in key supporting roles.

Dude Movie Review: Early Reactions On Social Media

As the film hit theatres, social media platforms, particularly X, saw fans sharing their immediate reactions. Opinions are mixed, with some praising the movie as a “good watch,” while others criticized its story.

Here is how X reacted to the movie:

#Dude #DudeMovie #DudeReview 1st half was okayish but yebba what a kandravi 2nd half with a stupid concept. #PradeepRanganathan should stop playing the same sympathy character. Sarath is good. #MamithaBaiju acting is 😘. But logicless and cringe story and screenplay. Skip! 0.5/5 pic.twitter.com/YlyAyzsjbq — AllAboutMovies (@MoviesAbout12) October 17, 2025

Decent second half with a complicated relationship. There’s humor throughout the film. Pradeep and Mamitha nailed it. BGM and music feels fresh throughout the film. The debut director picked a good story and weaved it with an engaging screenplay. The emotions in the last 20 mins… pic.twitter.com/YQIoVvtQSc — Sharat Chandra (@Sharatsays2) October 17, 2025

Everything is falling in place for #Dude pic.twitter.com/h3RzfHhG2m — Cinema Madness 24*7 (@CinemaMadness24) October 16, 2025

#Dude – 2/5

Passable mediocre entertainer 😐

Pradeep and Mamitha acting 💥

Core plot messed by director with too much over sub plots filled screenplay 👎

Sai songs and bgm 🔥

Neha Shetty-Sarath Kumar item song 🥵

Cringe dialogues 🤢

Good 1st half followed by below avg 2nd half — Devdott Testikkal (@klassy_offl) October 16, 2025

On-Screen Cast and Crew of Dude Movie

Besides the lead actors, Dude’s supporting cast includes R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dravid Selvam in important roles. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, one of South India’s prominent production houses.

Before the release, Pradeep Ranganathan made headlines when a reporter questioned whether he fits the conventional mold of a hero. The reporter asked:

“You don’t look like you are hero material. But you seem to have a big fan following for someone who has done a few films. It happens very rarely. So, would you attribute it to hard work or luck?”

Co-star R. Sarathkumar intervened, offering his perspective, “You cannot say from A to Z who is hero material. Everybody here is hero material. You don’t have any specifications for a hero. A person who is doing any act which is going to be benefitting society is a hero.”

