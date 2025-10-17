Alyssa Healy Breaks Records In Women’s World Cup, Becomes First Player To…

Alyssa Healy, who is the captain of Australia’s Women cricket team, has become the first player in history to achieve hundreds in two successive Women’s World Cups during the tournament in 2025. Healy is the final player and scored 142 against India and 113 not out against Bangladesh, leading to her country’s 10 wicket victory.

Alyssa Healy In ICC Women World Cup

Healy had struck 20 fours in her score of 113 from 77 balls in her innings, making her now Australia’s leading century scorer in World Cups (4), and only behind Nat Sciver Brunt from England (5) for the most in total for every player in World Cups. Healy, along with her teammates, picked off the 199 runs without losing a wicket, a record. This century further highlights Healy’s consistency and leadership in the Australian Team. Healy is just the second player, along with Debbie Hockley who in 1997, to make consecutive centuries in two different editions of the World Cup.

Australia Women Cricket Team

This win makes sure that the Australian Team is in the semi final of the tournament and stays on top of the table. Healy’s batting and captaincy have proven key for Australia resulting in this form, and she is still showing to be one of the better players in women’s cricket. On this form, they are a certainly to being final contenders for Women’s World Cup 2025.



