Home > Tech and Auto > Spotify Founder Daniel Ek to Step Down as CEO, Adopts Co-CEO Structure with Soderstrom and Norstrom

Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek will step down in January to become executive chairman as the streaming giant adopts a co-CEO model. Gustav Soderstrom, chief product and technology officer, and Alex Norstrom, chief business officer, will take over as co-CEOs, reporting to Ek. The move aims to strengthen Spotify’s strategy against competitors like YouTube, Apple, and Amazon while improving profit margins. Despite strong subscriber growth, Spotify faces ongoing pressure on profit margins from artist payouts and an expanding ad-supported tier. Founded in 2006, Spotify remains the global market leader with nearly 700 million users and over 100 million tracks.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 1, 2025 12:30:35 IST

(Adds dropped first names in 15th paragraph) By Jaspreet Singh and Supantha Mukherjee (Reuters) -Spotify founder-CEO Daniel Ek will step down to become executive chairman in January, the Swedish streaming company said on Tuesday as it adopts a new co-CEO structure in its strategy to fend off rivals and shore up its profit margin. Billionaire Ek, who built Spotify into a rare global consumer technology leader from the region, will step back from day-to-day business as the company charts out its plan to keep ahead of music offering from YouTube, Apple and Amazon. “Ek leaves the CEO role on a high note, with big boots to fill for the incoming CEOs,” said PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore. The U.S. shares of Spotify were down about 5% after gaining 63% this year. Ek, a prominent tech entrepreneur of Europe, will focus on capital allocation and long-term strategy as executive chairman in what the company called a European-style role. “I will be more involved than a typical US chairman. So think of it a little bit like moving from a player to a coach,” said Ek, who has been on the company’s board since 2008. Spotify remains the clear market leader with nearly 700 million monthly users and more than 100 million tracks, far ahead of Apple Music’s roughly 90 million subscribers.  But it faces competition from YouTube Music’s vast video-integrated catalog and Amazon Music’s Prime-linked offerings, which give rivals distinct advantages in certain markets. Despite Spotify’s dominance, pressure on profit margins have persisted as artists push for higher payouts and the ad-supported tier expands. Global revenue from recorded music rose 4.8% to $29.6 billion in 2024. Streaming exceeded $20 billion for the first time and subscription streaming accounted for more than half of it, according to IFPI’s Global Music Report. FROM STARTUP TO GIANT Founded in 2006, Stockholm-based Spotify helped transform a music industry that had been shrinking for years due to piracy and falling CD sales. Its U.S. debut in 2011 came as industry revenue had slumped. Still, the company reported its first annual profit only in 2024, after a slew of price increases and cost-cutting efforts. Billionaire Ek is often cited as a champion of Europe’s ability to produce companies that can compete with U.S. and Asian tech giants. Gustav Soderstrom, currently chief product and technology officer, oversees global tech strategy and product development, while Alex Norstrom, as chief business officer, manages subscriber and advertising businesses along with music, podcast and audiobook operations. They will report to Ek who also serves on the board. The three executives have worked together for a decade and a half. “Norstrom is deeply interested in knowledge about product, and I’m very interested in business,” Soderstrom said. “So we run this as a single team. Several high-profile firms such as Oracle and Netflix have adopted a co-CEO model to better manage their operations as they become more complex and globally diversified. The co-CEO model, which has become popular, has also drawn skepticism for creating blurred lines of authority. “The big unknown is why Spotify needs an executive chairman and two chief executives as that conjures up the idea that too many cooks spoil the broth,” said Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Jaspreet Singh and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 12:21 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
