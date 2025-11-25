Tata Sierra Launch: Brand New Version’s Interior With Minimalistic Design Gets Thumbs Up From Car Lovers, But THIS One Rare Feature Will Leave You Stunned

Tata Motors has launched the brand-new Tata Sierra in India. The iconic Tata Sierra has made a comeback on Indian roads after 22 years. Tata Sierra comes to an introductory price of Rs.11.49 lakhs (ex-showroom). The company will enable the booking of the car from 16th December. People can book the car either by Tata Motor’s official website or visiting nearby dealer. The delivery of Tata Sierra will begin from 15th January. The car is available in six colour options; Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey, and Pristine White.

The minimalist design of Tata Sierra

The all-new Tata Sierra features a boxy design inspired by its iconic predecessor, but the car has multiple elements in the design that give vehicle a modern touch. Tata Sierra has an upright stance, the front side if the all-new midsize SUV feature a gloss black panel with connected LED projector headlights. The car has LED DRLs, and the brand logo below the Sierra branding. The front design of the midsize SUV is also elevated with the presence of a silver skid plate on the bumper. This skid plate adds a rugged look to the SUV. The car features two pixel-shaped fog lamps on both sides, offering a minimalist and sophisticated look.

The modern look of Tata Sierra is further enhanced by flush-type door handles at the sides. The car has black colour section between the B and C pillars that creates a visual effect of curved glass windows that was also present in the 2003 iconic Tata Sierra. Apart from these other highlights of the design include black body cladding on the wheel arches and doors, black ORVMs, and black roof rails that further enhanced its bold and modern look.

The backside of the car features a full width LED taillight which gives a clean look, similar to the front bumper which makes the design of the car minimalist.

The luxury interior of Tata Sierra

The interior of the all-new Tata Sierra gives luxury experience. The company offers a premium cabin with three dashboard displays, one for the digital instrument cluster and another two for the infotainment through which users can share content seamlessly. Tata Sierra comes with a four-spoke steering wheel.

The new Tata Sierra features JBL sound system with 12 speakers, which is first in segment SonicShaft soundbar, dual zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, rear sunshades, and vandalized powered seats.