LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly Cricket latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly Cricket latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly Cricket latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly Cricket latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly Cricket latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly Cricket latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Tata Sierra Launch: Brand New Version’s Interior With Minimalistic Design Gets Thumbs Up From Car Lovers, But THIS One Rare Feature Will Leave You Stunned

Tata Sierra Launch: Brand New Version’s Interior With Minimalistic Design Gets Thumbs Up From Car Lovers, But THIS One Rare Feature Will Leave You Stunned

Tata has launched the iconic Sierra back after 22 years with a modern design giving nostalgic feel. Check out the modern minimalistic design and luxury interior of newly launched midsize SUV

Tata Sierra Interior and design, credit: X/TataMotors_Cars
Tata Sierra Interior and design, credit: X/TataMotors_Cars

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 25, 2025 18:53:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tata Sierra Launch: Brand New Version’s Interior With Minimalistic Design Gets Thumbs Up From Car Lovers, But THIS One Rare Feature Will Leave You Stunned

Tata Motors has launched the brand-new Tata Sierra in India. The iconic Tata Sierra has made a comeback on Indian roads after 22 years. Tata Sierra comes to an introductory price of Rs.11.49 lakhs (ex-showroom). The company will enable the booking of the car from 16th December. People can book the car either by Tata Motor’s official website or visiting nearby dealer. The delivery of Tata Sierra will begin from 15th January. The car is available in six colour options; Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey, and Pristine White.  

The minimalist design of Tata Sierra

The all-new Tata Sierra features a boxy design inspired by its iconic predecessor, but the car has multiple elements in the design that give vehicle a modern touch. Tata Sierra has an upright stance, the front side if the all-new midsize SUV feature a gloss black panel with connected LED projector headlights. The car has LED DRLs, and the brand logo below the Sierra branding. The front design of the midsize SUV is also elevated with the presence of a silver skid plate on the bumper. This skid plate adds a rugged look to the SUV. The car features two pixel-shaped fog lamps on both sides, offering a minimalist and sophisticated look. 

The modern look of Tata Sierra is further enhanced by flush-type door handles at the sides. The car has black colour section between the B and C pillars that creates a visual effect of curved glass windows that was also present in the 2003 iconic Tata Sierra. Apart from these other highlights of the design include black body cladding on the wheel arches and doors, black ORVMs, and black roof rails that further enhanced its bold and modern look. 

The backside of the car features a full width LED taillight which gives a clean look, similar to the front bumper which makes the design of the car minimalist. 

The luxury interior of Tata Sierra

The interior of the all-new Tata Sierra gives luxury experience. The company offers a premium cabin with three dashboard displays, one for the digital instrument cluster and another two for the infotainment through which users can share content seamlessly. Tata Sierra comes with a four-spoke steering wheel.  

The new Tata Sierra features JBL sound system with 12 speakers, which is first in segment SonicShaft soundbar, dual zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, rear sunshades, and vandalized powered seats. 

Apart from these the brand-new Tata Sierra features many features which make the car special in this price segment and a tough competition for midsized SUV from other brand in India 

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 6:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: tata motorsTata Sierra

RELATED News

Planning To Buy A Midsize IC- Engined SUV? Impressive Line-Up With Mahindra XUV700 Facelift And Nissan Tekton Launching Soon But You Need To Wait For…

iPhone 16 Black Friday Deal: Grab Your Brand New Phone for Under ₹40,000 at Croma!

Flipkart Black Friday Bonanza: Grab These Smartphones At Unbelievable Prices!

Legendary Tata Sierra Is Back After 22 Years: From Features to Price and Safety, Here Is Everything You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specification Leaked, Now The New Flagship Has A Huge Battery; Here Are All The Specification, Launch Date And More

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: India To Face Pakistan On This Date, Final To Be Held In Ahmedabad

‘I’ll Disfigure Your Face,’ Lawyer Reveals Crucial Details About How Celina Jaitly Was Abused In Her Marriage, Was Told She Looks Like A Maid

‘No Cause For Concern’ Aviation Ministry Says No Impact On Flights As Ethiopia’s Volcanic Ashes Hit India

Tata Sierra Launch: Brand New Version’s Interior With Minimalistic Design Gets Thumbs Up From Car Lovers, But THIS One Rare Feature Will Leave You Stunned

What IRDAI Rule Changes Mean for Employer Health Insurance Plans in India

Supreme Court Calls Custodial Deaths A ‘Blot On The System’, Gives States Three Weeks To File Report On CCTV Compliance

World’s Most Expensive School Is Located In This Country, Has Students From 60 Countries, Annual Fees Will Leave You Shocked, It Is…

‘Iske Karname 1 Din Sabke Saamne Aayenge’ Viral X Prediction Resurfaces Amid Smriti Mandhana–Palash Mucchal Cheating Row

Full Timeline Explained: From World Cup Win And Dreamy Marriage Proposal To Smriti Mandhana Postponing Her Wedding Amid Palash Mucchal’s Cheating Allegations And Father’s Hospitalisation

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani Attended Lavish Wedding Of This Couple At Jio World Centre, Groom’s Father Is Close Aide Of…

Tata Sierra Launch: Brand New Version’s Interior With Minimalistic Design Gets Thumbs Up From Car Lovers, But THIS One Rare Feature Will Leave You Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tata Sierra Launch: Brand New Version’s Interior With Minimalistic Design Gets Thumbs Up From Car Lovers, But THIS One Rare Feature Will Leave You Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tata Sierra Launch: Brand New Version’s Interior With Minimalistic Design Gets Thumbs Up From Car Lovers, But THIS One Rare Feature Will Leave You Stunned
Tata Sierra Launch: Brand New Version’s Interior With Minimalistic Design Gets Thumbs Up From Car Lovers, But THIS One Rare Feature Will Leave You Stunned
Tata Sierra Launch: Brand New Version’s Interior With Minimalistic Design Gets Thumbs Up From Car Lovers, But THIS One Rare Feature Will Leave You Stunned
Tata Sierra Launch: Brand New Version’s Interior With Minimalistic Design Gets Thumbs Up From Car Lovers, But THIS One Rare Feature Will Leave You Stunned

QUICK LINKS