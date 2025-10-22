LIVE TV
US right-wing media figures, tech pioneers call for superintelligent AI ban

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 10:57:19 IST

(Reuters) -A group including right-wing U.S. media personalities Steve Bannon and Glenn Beck has signed a statement calling for a ban on developing superintelligent artificial intelligence until the public demands it and science paves a safe way forward, according to the non-profit organizers of the initiative. The proposal, also signed by technology pioneers Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, is the latest organized by the Future of Life Institute, which for more than a decade has raised concerns about the risk it says intelligent machines pose to humanity. The institute, founded in 2014, was supported early on by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and software programmer and tech investor Jaan Tallinn. Many in the technology industry and the U.S. government have opposed such pauses, arguing these worries are unwarranted and undermine innovation and economic growth. Still, the support from figures such as Bannon reflects potentially growing AI unease among the populist right at a time when many with ties to Silicon Valley hold influential roles in the Republican administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Steve Bannon and Glenn Beck did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Other signatories for the statement include Apple's co-founder Steve Wozniak, Ireland's former President Mary Robinson, and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, the institute said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Chandni Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Reese)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 10:57 AM IST
