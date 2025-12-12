LIVE TV
Vertu's Luxury Phone Costs Eight Times More Than iPhone 17 Pro Max But Doesn't Have The Feature You Always Desired

If you are thinking that Apple iPhone 17 Pro max are most expensive and best phone then you should look at Vertu Iron Flip with is more than 5 times expensive and offers unmatchable features

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 12, 2025 20:05:41 IST

The latest iPhone 17 Pro Max with advanced A-series chip, titanium frame comes with a price tag of Rs.1.49 lakhs. If you consider this flagship phone expensive then you must look at this Android phone from which you can buy more than 5 iPhone 17 Pro Max. 

Vertu Iron Flip is a luxury, foldable smartphone. This phone is a merger of the brands craftmanship and exclusive services with modern flip phone technology. The phone is made of exotic materials, Swiss-grade engineering and unique security features making it special from all other phones. 

Vertu Iron Flip features and specification 

The Vertu phones are known for their sophisticated, exclusive, and durable experience. The phone offers a Swiss Precision Craftmanship with a design inspired from Savile Row. The phone offers a 36mm Sapphire Crystal for the exterior screen. The phone offers a durable diamond hinge and Swiss watch grade bearing through which it gives user 6,50,00 folds. It comes with 6.9-inch flexible OLED split screen and AF coat for water resistance.  

The Vertu Iron flip is powered by Qualcomm snapdragon 8 gen 2 4nm 5G chip, dual-chip and Triple OS with 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. The phones feature a 4310mAh battery with 65W flash charging support and up to 30 hours of video playback. The rear panel features 50MP of camera and 16MP of front camera with AI enhancement. 

The Vertu is known for its security this luxury phone comes with Multi-layered security features like MPC digital wallet and advanced AI capabilities. The best part of this phone that justifies its price is its 24/7 concierge service, in this service company provides 24/7 private assistant with 6 privileges and 27 services. 

The cost of this phone is $8,440, which is around Rs. 7.64 lakhs in which one can easily buy 5 iPhone 17 Pro Max.  

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 8:05 PM IST
