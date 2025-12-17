What Are ELVs Or End-Of-Life Vehicles And How Can You Save Up To Rs 90000 While Scrapping Your Old Vehicles

End-of-life vehicles (ELVs) are those motor vehicles that have reached the end of their use and are considered waste. The vehicle is classified as ELV when it is no longer safe to drive; it has become uneconomical to repair, banned by government due to pollution, or has been written off after an accident.

In India the ELV is commonly defined on the basis of age of vehicle instead of its mechanical condition.

ELV rule in Delhi

Delhi has one of the strictest rules in India regarding old vehicle. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court of India have ordered that vehicles after certain age will automatically classified as ELVs.

As per the ruling, Diesel Vehicle reaches the category of ELV after 10 years and Petrol Vehicle reaches the category of ELV after 15 years of registration. When the vehicle reaches this age limit, they are automatically deregistered by RTO and owner can no longer drive the vehicle or even park on public roads legally.

If the vehicle is found on roads in Delhi-NCR, then the authority has the right to scrap the vehicles.

2024-2025 update regarding ELV

The administration has brought some significant changes recently to help vehicle owners with ELVs. The administration has given relaxation in NOC. The owners previously only had one year after their vehicle is classified as ELV to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to move the vehicle to another state but recently Delhi government has introduced a notification that has changed this rule. As per the new rule the owners can get a NOC at any time, even if the car is expired years ago

The administration has also offer the owners that if they choose to scrap their ELV at an authorised vehicle scrapping facility (AVSF) then they will get a scrap value up to Rs.90,000 depending on the car, tax rebates of up to 25% on the purchase of new vehicle, and 100% fee waiver on registration of new vehicle