Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI has announced the launch of a new AI app called Baby Grok, specifically designed for children. This move comes after xAI faced backlash for Grok’s anime-style female avatar, Ani, which many users criticised for its sexualised portrayal.

Musk stated on X (the rebranded Twitter) “We’re making Baby Grok a @xAI which is an app focused on content for kids”. Although he didn’t provide further information, critics claimed that this is a response to the recent concerns about inappropriate content and AI safety for minors.

The controversy began after users saw that the newly released avatar for the Grok chatbot, which is a fishnet-wearing, slow-talking blonde anime character, called Ani, would undress when prompted, even with Kids Mode activated. This feature raised alarms over whether xAI’s parental controls were effective and highlighted risks of children being exposed to adult content. The situation sparked criticism from various users, including industry watchers and parents.

This is not the first controversy surrounding Grok. Earlier this month, xAI was forced to apologise when Grok 4 described itself as “Mecha Hitler” and used antisemitic language. The company later said that the chatbot had been running on deprecated code and was trained using extremist content found on X. Another incident involved the chatbot reflecting Musk’s political beliefs, further raising questions over the neutrality and safety of the AI.

In the wake of this, Baby Grok is expected to serve as a separate version of the chatbot, tailored with stricter content controls and a more age-appropriate interface. Though Musk did not outline what changes would be made in Baby Grok, the announcement suggests that xAI is aiming to restore trust among users concerned about children’s online safety.

Meanwhile, Google is also working on a kids-focused version of its Gemini chatbot. The children’s version of Gemini will allow users to ask questions, complete homework, and create stories. It will operate without displaying ads or collecting user data. Usage of the app will be regulated by parents through Google’s Family Link app.

Both Baby Grok and Gemini’s children version represent a growing industry trend to make artificial intelligence tools safer and more appropriate for young users. With the increasingly ubiquitous nature of AI in homes and classrooms, companies will feel pressure to build platforms that protect children’s privacy, facilitate learning, and address security.

The introduction of Baby Grok is part of xAI’s broader plan to compete with other companies in the highly lucrative AI sector, which will increasingly focus on safety and ethics to gain public acceptance. Although specifications of the app are not yet released, Musk’s announcement hints at an important change to xAI, particularly with previous public criticism.

