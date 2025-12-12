WhatsApp Launched These Amazing Features From AI Image Generation To Missed Voice Call messages

The messaging app WhatsApp has announced new features to make the experience better and more engaging. These feature includes missed call messages, emoji reactions during voice chat, improved AI images creation in-stream, and many more.

Missed call messages

If one user calls another user on WhatsApp and they don’t answer the call, then the caller will be able to record a voice or video note, through which users can convey their messages or reason behind the voice or video call.

The tech giant claims that this feature “will make voicemail a thing of past,” it is very tough to predict how many users will try the video clip features to send the messages.

Emoji reaction during voice chat

Through this feature users will be allowed to send reactions through emoji during voice chats in the app. As per the company, “Voice chats help you quickly shift between messaging and talking live without ringing the whole group. Now you can react during a voice chat, so you can share a quick ‘cheers!’ without interrupting the conversation.”

This feature will add more passive response options during a voice discussion, so users can indicate their response as somebody else is speaking. WhatsApp will also now highlight the speaker during a group video chat.

AI image generation

WhatsApp has also improved AI image generation in-stream powered by Meta’s new partnerships with MidJourney and Flux. The tech giant says that the users will soon notice huge improvements while creating annual holiday greetings to share in your chats or status because of these new AI creation updates.

Meta’s advancing AI tools will also power its image animation tools within WhatsApp. The users can bring their photos to life in the app.

The company has also added a new sticker in WhatsApp Status and questions in channel which will provide the channel admins to spark discussion.