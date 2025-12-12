LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Comex silver all-time high latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship 2026 IPO Comex silver all-time high latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship 2026 IPO Comex silver all-time high latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship 2026 IPO Comex silver all-time high latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship 2026 IPO
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Comex silver all-time high latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship 2026 IPO Comex silver all-time high latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship 2026 IPO Comex silver all-time high latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship 2026 IPO Comex silver all-time high latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship 2026 IPO
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > WhatsApp Launched These Amazing Features From AI Image Generation To Missed Voice Call messages

WhatsApp Launched These Amazing Features From AI Image Generation To Missed Voice Call messages

WhatsApp has rolled out new features in the app. These features include AI image generation, missed voice call message and many more

WhatsApp Launched These Amazing Features From AI Image Generation To Missed Voice Call messages

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 12, 2025 15:49:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WhatsApp Launched These Amazing Features From AI Image Generation To Missed Voice Call messages

The messaging app WhatsApp has announced new features to make the experience better and more engaging. These feature includes missed call messages, emoji reactions during voice chat, improved AI images creation in-stream, and many more. 

Missed call messages 

 If one user calls another user on WhatsApp and they don’t answer the call, then the caller will be able to record a voice or video note, through which users can convey their messages or reason behind the voice or video call. 

The tech giant claims that this feature “will make voicemail a thing of past,” it is very tough to predict how many users will try the video clip features to send the messages. 

Emoji reaction during voice chat 

Through this feature users will be allowed to send reactions through emoji during voice chats in the app. As per the company, “Voice chats help you quickly shift between messaging and talking live without ringing the whole group. Now you can react during a voice chat, so you can share a quick ‘cheers!’ without interrupting the conversation.” 

This feature will add more passive response options during a voice discussion, so users can indicate their response as somebody else is speaking. WhatsApp will also now highlight the speaker during a group video chat. 

AI image generation  

WhatsApp has also improved AI image generation in-stream powered by Meta’s new partnerships with MidJourney and Flux. The tech giant says that the users will soon notice huge improvements while creating annual holiday greetings to share in your chats or status because of these new AI creation updates. 

Meta’s advancing AI tools will also power its image animation tools within WhatsApp. The users can bring their photos to life in the app. 

The company has also added a new sticker in WhatsApp Status and questions in channel which will provide the channel admins to spark discussion.  

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 3:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: updateswhatsapp

RELATED News

Planning To Buy Tata Sierra, Here Is A Step By Step Guide To Book The Latest SUV Online & Offline

CHATGPT-5.2 Release: Everything You Need to Know About the Game-Changing Update

Varanasi Gets A Fancy Upgrade, You Can Now Explore The Ghats In India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Water Taxi: Check Ticket Price, Stops And Schedule

Annoyed By Random Reels In Your Feed? Instagram’s New ‘Your Algorithm’ Feature Puts You In Control, Here’s How

Beware Of This ChatGPT And Grok Fraud: Hackers Using A New Way To Scam Using AI Tools

LATEST NEWS

WhatsApp Launched These Amazing Features From AI Image Generation To Missed Voice Call messages

UNBELIEVABLE SURGE! Silver Prices Hit Record ₹2 Lakh Per Kg: The Rally No One Saw Coming

Innophant: Innovation Show for Young Minds Announces Regional Rounds in 16+ Cities from January 2026

Why Hamza Aka Ranveer Singh’s Most Vulnerable Scene In Dhurandhar Deserves Attention

From Arshdeep Singh To Bhuvneshwar Kumar, These Star Bowlers Are Leading Wicket Takers In India vs South Africa T20Is, Check Full List

64 Conditions In 18 Months: What Are The Key New Conditions IMF Has Imposed On Pakistan As Nation Gets $7 Billion Extended Fund Facility? Asset Disclosure Tops the List

What’s Behind Trump’s New Hand Bandage? White House Gives Explanation, ‘On A Daily Aspirin…’

14th Olympic Summit Reaffirms Political Neutrality And Global Youth Access To Sport

Why the USD/INR May Hold Near 90 Through FY26 As Fed Split Signals Easing Slowdown

Swimming Records Shattered: 1-Year-9-Month-Old Veda Enters India Book of Records

WhatsApp Launched These Amazing Features From AI Image Generation To Missed Voice Call messages

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WhatsApp Launched These Amazing Features From AI Image Generation To Missed Voice Call messages

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WhatsApp Launched These Amazing Features From AI Image Generation To Missed Voice Call messages
WhatsApp Launched These Amazing Features From AI Image Generation To Missed Voice Call messages
WhatsApp Launched These Amazing Features From AI Image Generation To Missed Voice Call messages
WhatsApp Launched These Amazing Features From AI Image Generation To Missed Voice Call messages

QUICK LINKS