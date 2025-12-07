When Is Oppo Reno 15 Pro Launching In India? Check Price, Performance, Specifications And Everything You Need To Know

The Chinese smartphone company Oppo is expected to launch Oppo Reno 15 Pro in India around January 2026. The phone was launched on 17 November 2025 in China with starting price of CNY 3699 (Rs. 46,000 approx.). The smartphone features a triple camera setup with a primary sensor of 200MP and a huge battery of 6500mAh with 80W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 15 features and specification

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro comes with powerful camera setup featuring a 200MP Samsung HP5 primary sensor with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom

The phone is equipped with a huge 6500mAh battery capacity, and it easily provides users with a battery backup of up to one day even after heavy usage. The phone has 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ flexible AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1.5K resolution with a peak brightness of 1800nits. However, experts claim that the Indian variant may get a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 120W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro smartphone features the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset in the Chinese variant. The phone offers 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The phone runs on Android 16 with ColorOS 16 however, as per reports the Indian variant is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The company has not confirmed the launch date yet but the experts claims that the phone will launch in India around the first quarter of 2026. The expected price of Oppo Reno 15 Pro is around Rs. 47,990.