Home > Tech and Auto > When Is Oppo Reno 15 Pro Launching In India? Check Price, Performance, Specifications And Everything You Need To Know

When Is Oppo Reno 15 Pro Launching In India? Check Price, Performance, Specifications And Everything You Need To Know

The Oppo is soon going to launch Oppo Reno 15 Pro. The phones comes with powerful camera setup with primary camera of 200MP and huge battery of 6500mAh.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro to launch in India, credit: X/adi_fications
Oppo Reno 15 Pro to launch in India, credit: X/adi_fications

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 7, 2025 12:52:42 IST

When Is Oppo Reno 15 Pro Launching In India? Check Price, Performance, Specifications And Everything You Need To Know

The Chinese smartphone company Oppo is expected to launch Oppo Reno 15 Pro in India around January 2026. The phone was launched on 17 November 2025 in China with starting price of CNY 3699 (Rs. 46,000 approx.). The smartphone features a triple camera setup with a primary sensor of 200MP and a huge battery of 6500mAh with 80W fast charging support. 

Oppo Reno 15 features and specification 

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro comes with powerful camera setup featuring a 200MP Samsung HP5 primary sensor with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom 

The phone is equipped with a huge 6500mAh battery capacity, and it easily provides users with a battery backup of up to one day even after heavy usage. The phone has 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. 

Display and Processor of Oppo Reno 15 Pro

Oppo Reno 15 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ flexible AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1.5K resolution with a peak brightness of 1800nits. However, experts claim that the Indian variant may get a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 120W fast charging support. 

The phone has an IP68/IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. 

Oppo Reno 15 Pro smartphone features the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset in the Chinese variant. The phone offers 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The phone runs on Android 16 with ColorOS 16 however, as per reports the Indian variant is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. 

 The company has not confirmed the launch date yet but the experts claims that the phone will launch in India around the first quarter of 2026. The expected price of Oppo Reno 15 Pro is around Rs. 47,990.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 12:52 PM IST
Tags: oppo, oppo Reno 15

When Is Oppo Reno 15 Pro Launching In India? Check Price, Performance, Specifications And Everything You Need To Know

