LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Why Your Smartphone Has That Tiny Hole Next To The Charging Port; It’s Purpose May Surprise You

Why Your Smartphone Has That Tiny Hole Next To The Charging Port; It’s Purpose May Surprise You

Smartphone hole point: Smartphone That small hole next to your phone’s charging port isn’t just a random design feature. Many users mistake it for a reset button, a secondary microphone, or even the SIM tray, but it actually plays an important role in your phone’s functionality. In most smartphones, this tiny opening houses the primary microphone, which captures your voice during calls, videos, and voice recordings.

Why Your Smartphone Has That Tiny Hole Next To The Charging Port; It's Purpose May Surprise You (Picture Credits: AI)
Why Your Smartphone Has That Tiny Hole Next To The Charging Port; It's Purpose May Surprise You (Picture Credits: AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 3, 2025 13:15:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Your Smartphone Has That Tiny Hole Next To The Charging Port; It’s Purpose May Surprise You

Smartphone hole point: Smartphone That small hole next to your phone’s charging port isn’t just a random design feature. Many users mistake it for a reset button, a secondary microphone, or even the SIM tray, but it actually plays an important role in your phone’s functionality. In most smartphones, this tiny opening houses the primary microphone, which captures your voice during calls, videos, and voice recordings.

On some models, it can also act as a secondary mic for noise cancellation, filtering out background sounds like wind, traffic, or chatter to make your voice clearer to the listener.

Why Phones Have Multiple Microphones

Modern smartphones often include more than one microphone. The main mic focuses on your voice, while additional mics detect surrounding noise. Noise-cancellation software then minimizes these unwanted sounds, improving call clarity and enhancing audio recordings.

This setup isn’t limited to premium devices; even budget and mid-range phones now feature at least one extra mic, helping them deliver audio performance comparable to high-end models.

Why Mic Is Placed Near The Charging Port

Manufacturers strategically place microphones near the bottom of the phone. When you hold your device for a call, this position is closest to your mouth, ensuring your voice is captured clearly. Multiple mics also improve features like noise cancellation and overall audio quality during calls or recordings.

Handle With Care! Why Is It Fragile

Though tiny, this hole is delicate. Inserting objects forcefully can damage the microphone or even internal hardware. Many users confuse it with the SIM tray eject hole, which requires a pin or tool. Using metal objects near the mic while the phone is powered on can short-circuit components, affecting more than just sound quality.

ALSO READ: Android 16 QPR 2: Google Rolls Out Major Update For Pixel Phones – Check Full List Of Devices And Features

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 1:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: mobile phones hole pointsmartphoneSmartphone charging portSmartphone hole pointsmartphonesuse of tiny hole

RELATED News

Samsung Launched Galaxy Z Trifold: First Multi Folding Phone From Samsung, Check Amazing Features And Design

Is ChatGPT Down? Major Outage Hits Users Across The US And Worldwide

Vivo X300, X300 Pro Launched In India With Dimensity 9500 SoC; Check Price, Features And Sale Deals

Galaxy Z TriFold Launches With Stunning 10-Inch Inner Panel, Flexible Tri-Fold Tech And Dependable 5,600mAh Battery Power

‘Big Brother Move?’ Why Govt Wants Sanchar Saathi App On Every Phone And Why Critics Call It Unconstitutional As Backlash Grows

LATEST NEWS

New Rent Rules 2025: How Tenants Are Protected And Renting Simplified Across India – Who Really Benefits, Tenants Or Landlords?

IRCTC Upgrades Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways Makes OTP Verification Mandatory For Safer Bookings, All You Need To Know

Why Your Smartphone Has That Tiny Hole Next To The Charging Port; It’s Purpose May Surprise You

Why Sharing The ’19 Minute Viral MMS’ Could Lead To Legal Trouble, Read Here

A Cosmic Discovery: Two Indian Astronomers Uncover Giant Spiral Galaxy Like Milky Way – 12 Billion Light-Years Away From Earth, Names It Alaknanda, Here’s All You Need To Know

Gold at USD 5,000? Deutsche Bank Reveals Why 2026 Could Spark A Bullion Boom

Delhi MCD Bypolls 2025 Results: BJP Wins 7 Of 12 Wards, AAP And Congress Share Remaining Seats, Here’s The Full List Of Winners

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Who Have Withdrawn from the IPL

All Heroes Don’t Wear Capes: A Pack Of ‘Stray Dogs’ Protect Abandoned Baby Through Cold Night in Nabadwip, Bengal

Congress Posts AI Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Outrage, BJP Calls Post ‘Shameful’, ‘Naamdar Can’t Stand Kamdar PM’

Why Your Smartphone Has That Tiny Hole Next To The Charging Port; It’s Purpose May Surprise You

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Your Smartphone Has That Tiny Hole Next To The Charging Port; It’s Purpose May Surprise You

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Your Smartphone Has That Tiny Hole Next To The Charging Port; It’s Purpose May Surprise You
Why Your Smartphone Has That Tiny Hole Next To The Charging Port; It’s Purpose May Surprise You
Why Your Smartphone Has That Tiny Hole Next To The Charging Port; It’s Purpose May Surprise You
Why Your Smartphone Has That Tiny Hole Next To The Charging Port; It’s Purpose May Surprise You

QUICK LINKS