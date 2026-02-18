Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 Based On Android 17 To Release Soon: Enhance Battery Performance And Smoother Experience—Check All Features And List Of Phones To Support Update

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is gearing up for its next big software update. The company has started working on HyperOS 4.0, the next version of its operating system, and it will be a big update for many users. The company has not officially released the OS yet, but it has started appearing in internal leaks and testing.
According to media reports and experts, the company has briefly stopped its updates until March 2026 because of the Chinese New Year holiday. This slowdown doesn’t mean the update is delayed; it is just postponed. The real development work is still going under the hood, and experts claim that HyperOS 4.0 is already in internal builds and tests.
xiaomi hyperos 4.0 features
The upcoming OS update is expected to run on Android 17, which is Google’s next main Android version. Android 17 itself is likely to be released as a stable update around June or July 2026. The company usually moves fast to build its custom HyperOS software on top of the newest Android version; several media reports suggest that HyperOS 4.0 beta versions appear soon after Google launches Android 17 officially.
HyperOS 4.0 could bring better performance and battery life because Xiaomi is said to be working on a more self-developed system architecture while still keeping all the core Android services. That means phones might run smoother without losing compatibility with all the apps people already use.
xiaomi hyperos 4.0 supported phones
The leaks suggest a wide range of Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices will get the update. The list includes almost all of the recent and popular phones like the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 15T series, Redmi K-series, and many POCO F and M phones. Budget devices, mid-range phones, and even some tablets are on the list too.
If the company follows its usual pattern, the newest flagship phones will be the first to get Android 17-based HyperOS 4.0. After that, the update will slowly reach mid-range and budget models later in the year, and maybe even into early 2027.
Keep in mind that this list and schedule come mostly from leaks and past patterns, not from a confirmed Xiaomi announcement. Still, it looks like HyperOS 4.0 based on Android 17 could be one of Xiaomi’s biggest software upgrades ever, touching a lot of devices across the brand.
