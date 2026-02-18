Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 Based On Android 17 To Release Soon: Enhance Battery Performance And Smoother Experience—Check All Features And List Of Phones To Support Update

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is gearing up for its next big software update. The company has started working on HyperOS 4.0, the next version of its operating system, and it will be a big update for many users. The company has not officially released the OS yet, but it has started appearing in internal leaks and testing.



According to media reports and experts, the company has briefly stopped its updates until March 2026 because of the Chinese New Year holiday. This slowdown doesn’t mean the update is delayed; it is just postponed. The real development work is still going under the hood, and experts claim that HyperOS 4.0 is already in internal builds and tests.

xiaomi hyperos 4.0 features The upcoming OS update is expected to run on Android 17, which is Google’s next main Android version. Android 17 itself is likely to be released as a stable update around June or July 2026. The company usually moves fast to build its custom HyperOS software on top of the newest Android version; several media reports suggest that HyperOS 4.0 beta versions appear soon after Google launches Android 17 officially.



HyperOS 4.0 could bring better performance and battery life because Xiaomi is said to be working on a more self-developed system architecture while still keeping all the core Android services. That means phones might run smoother without losing compatibility with all the apps people already use.