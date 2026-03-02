Xiaomi Launches Pad 8 Series: HyperOS 3, HyperAI, And Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, Check All Specs And Price

The series consists of two devices Xiaomi Pad 8 and Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro, and both the devices feature an 11.2-inch 3.2K resolution display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and peak brightness of 800 nits. The company claims that the panels are developed to deliver sharper visuals and smoother interaction whether users are working, editing pictures or streaming content.

The device runs on Xiaomi Hyper OS 3, which rolls out updated lock screen, wallpapers, and desktop elements with subtle animation and customizable widgets. The OS add enhanced multitasking ability consisting of a 5:5 vertical split-screen mode and a new 1:9 horizontal split ratio for flexible window management. The workstation mode has also been upgraded, letting users pin more apps in the Dock.

The device brings a PC level browser experience by adding mouse-hover previews, right click functionality, and an enhanced toolbar for smoother interaction with web tools. The newly launched device also integrates WPS Office PC, enabling document creation and editing across WPS Docs, Slides, Sheets, and PDFs.

The company claims that Xiaomi HyperAI enhances cross-device data sharing and workflow continuity within its ecosystem.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform; the CPU performance is increased by 81 per cent and GPU performance by 103 per cent as compared to previous devices.

The device is packed with 9200mAh supported by 67W HyperCharge wired charging whereas in terms of optics, the rear panel features a 50MP camera and front offers a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling. Xiaomi is offering a Matte Glass version of the Pad 8 Pro with a nano-texture-etched display and anti-reflective coating. As per the company, this enhances sparkle resistance by 44 per cent compared to the previous generation and improved stylus performance.

The company has also introduced the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro with pressure-sensitive input and pinch and double tap gesture support. The tablet is compatible with the Xiaomi Pad 8 and 8 Pro Focus keyboard. Xiaomi Pad 8 series Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Pad 8 arrives in Pine Green, Gray and Blue colour shade starting at €449.9 which is roughly Rs 48,000 and Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro comes with a starting price of €549.9 which is around Rs 59,999.

The Matte Glass version of the Pad 8 Pro comes in Gray colour with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage at a starting price of €769.9 which is roughly Rs 82,000.


