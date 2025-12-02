LIVE TV
Home > Technology > What is Sanchar Saathi App? Top Features, Why It's Now Mandatory & If Phone Makers Will Pre-Install App

What is Sanchar Saathi App? Top Features, Why It’s Now Mandatory & If Phone Makers Will Pre-Install App

Sanchar Saathi App is a government initiative developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to empower mobile users, strengthen security, and spread awareness about citizen-focused services. According to the mandate, the ministry has tied this requirement to the growing number of telecom-related cyber threats, particularly cases involving fake or cloned IMEI numbers.

Published: December 2, 2025 13:01:48 IST

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has released a fresh order dated November 28, instructing all mobile phone makers and importers to pre-install its fraud-reporting app, Sanchar Saathi, on every new device within the next 90 days. 

The directive states: “The central government hereby directs every manufacturer and importer of mobile handsets that are intended for use in India… from 90 days of issue of these instructions, ensure that the Sanchar Saathi mobile application, as specified by DoT, is pre-installed on mobile handsets manufactured or imported for use in India.” 

What is Sanchar Saathi App? 

Sanchar Saathi App is a government initiative developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to empower mobile users, strengthen security, and spread awareness about citizen-focused services. Available as both a mobile app and a web portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in). Sanchar Saathi provides a range of services aimed at protecting and assisting users. 



Sanchar Saathi App: Features 

  •  Block lost or stolen phones across all networks
  • Check IMEI details to confirm whether a device is original
  • View all mobile numbers registered under your ID
  • Report suspicious calls or fraudulent communication
  • Help law enforcement trace stolen or missing phones

Why Sanchar Saathi App Mandatory for All Phones? 

According to the mandate, the ministry has tied this requirement to the growing number of telecom-related cyber threats, particularly cases involving fake or cloned IMEI numbers. 

The Indian government is presenting the Sanchar Saathi app as a security tool that will make it easier for users to lodge complaints, while enabling authorities and telecom operators to swiftly block stolen devices, track misuse, and eliminate fraudulent mobile connections. 

If Phone Makers Will Pre-Install Sanchar Saathi App? 

For phones already produced and currently available in the Indian market, manufacturers and importers must deliver the Sanchar Saathi app to these devices through a software update. 

Manufacturers and importers must file compliance reports with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) within 120 days of the directive being issued. The DoT has warned that companies failing to comply could face action under the Telecommunications Act 2023, the Telecom Cyber Security Rules 2024, and other applicable laws. 

It remains uncertain how the Sanchar Saathi app will be rolled out to phones that have already been sold and are currently in use.

