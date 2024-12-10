Karnataka Declares Three Days Of Mourning In Honor Of Former CM S.M. Krishna

Karnataka declares three days of mourning for the death of former CM S.M. Krishna. His last rites will be performed with full state honors.

In a heartfelt tribute to one of Karnataka’s most prominent political figures, the state government has announced three days of mourning following the demise of former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna. The political veteran, who passed away at the age of 92, is being remembered for his monumental contributions to Karnataka’s growth, especially in transforming Bengaluru into India’s IT hub. Known for his visionary leadership, Krishna’s passing marks the end of an era in Karnataka’s political landscape.

As a mark of respect, the Karnataka government has declared a three-day mourning period during which no public functions or celebrations will take place. This period of reflection allows the people of the state, as well as his colleagues and followers, to honor his legacy and reflect on his remarkable career. His last rites will be performed with full state honors, underscoring the immense respect and admiration he earned throughout his political career.

S.M. Krishna’s death has deeply saddened the people of Karnataka, many of whom remember his tenure as Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004. His tenure saw significant reforms that shaped Karnataka’s future, especially in the fields of education, infrastructure, and technology. His decision to open up Bengaluru to the global IT community paved the way for its transformation into the ‘Silicon Valley’ of India, a legacy that continues to thrive today.

Krishna’s political journey spanned more than five decades, marked by service in various capacities including his time as Minister of External Affairs at the national level. However, it was his work in Karnataka that defined him as a leader. His leadership in building a more progressive state, promoting education, and fostering business growth laid the groundwork for Karnataka’s development into a leading economic powerhouse in India.

Known for his intellectual prowess and commitment to public service, Krishna’s family, political allies, and citizens alike are mourning the loss of a man who shaped not only the future of Karnataka but also the fabric of Indian politics. His departure leaves a significant void in the state’s political sphere, one that will be felt for years to come.

In a statement released by the Karnataka government, it was expressed that his passing will be marked by official mourning as a sign of respect for his invaluable contributions to the state and the nation. His family, deeply affected by this loss, is receiving support from the people of Karnataka, who have long regarded him as a stalwart of public service.

ALSO READ: SM Krishna: Man Who Transformed Bengaluru Into India’s ‘Silicon Valley’