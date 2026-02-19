LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > From 'Aakhree Raasta' To AI Summit: Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic '6-9' Dialogue Is Trending Again After Galgotias Professor Neha Singh's Disaster Defence

From ‘Aakhree Raasta’ To AI Summit: Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic ‘6-9’ Dialogue Is Trending Again After Galgotias Professor Neha Singh’s Disaster Defence

The legendary superstar’s classic dialogue has become the internet’s favorite weapon of choice to troll Galgotias University following their disastrous outing at the India AI Impact Summit.

Big B's very famous dialogue came back to life after Neha Singh stated, "your 6 can be my 9." (Photo credit: X)
Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: February 19, 2026 13:49:58 IST

The world of 1980s Bollywood and 2026 high-tech AI just collided in the most “filmy” way possible. If your social media feed is flooded with clips of Amitabh Bachchan talking about the number 6 and the number 9, you aren’t alone. 

The legendary superstar’s classic dialogue has become the internet’s favorite weapon of choice to troll Galgotias University following their disastrous outing at the India AI Impact Summit.

The drama began when Professor Neha Singh, Head of Communications at Galgotias, was caught in a viral “gotcha” moment. While presenting a robot dog and a soccer drone as “in-house innovations,” tech-savvy netizens quickly pointed out they were actually off-the-shelf products from China and South Korea.

When confronted, the Professor’s defense—suggesting that people simply “misinterpreted” her words-became an instant meme. “It might be that I could not convey well… or you could not understand well,” she told reporters.

Big B’s very famous dialogue came back to life after Neha Singh stated, “your 6 can be my 9.” The situation escalated quickly for the institution. After the professor’s claims went viral, Galgotias University issued an apology, distancing themselves from her statements and blaming her “enthusiasm for being on camera.”

Despite the apology, the damage was done. The university was reportedly asked to vacate the summit premises, leaving behind a trail of memes and a classic Bollywood dialogue that has found a second life in the age of AI.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 1:44 PM IST
