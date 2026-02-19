‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed

Neeraj Pandey, producer of the upcoming film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ starring Manoj Bajpayee, has withdrawn the film’s title as well as all trailers and promotional material released under that name, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions. In an affidavit submitted to the Court today, Pandey stated that while a new title has not yet been finalized, it will not resemble the previous one.