‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ starring Manoj Bajpayee, has withdrawn the film’s title as well as all trailers and promotional material released under that name...

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ starring actor Manoj Bajpai has withdrawn the tile of the film
‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ starring actor Manoj Bajpai has withdrawn the tile of the film

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: February 19, 2026 11:55:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed

Neeraj Pandey, producer of the upcoming film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ starring Manoj Bajpayee, has withdrawn the film’s title as well as all trailers and promotional material released under that name, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions. In an affidavit submitted to the Court today, Pandey stated that while a new title has not yet been finalized, it will not resemble the previous one.

This is a breaking story…
First published on: Feb 19, 2026 11:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-15

RELATED News

Propaganda vs Brutal Truth: The Kerala Story 2 Trailer Ignites Online Debate As Themes Of Religious Conversion And Identity Leave Internet Furious

Salim Khan – Javed Akhtar Split: What Really Broke Bollywood’s Most Powerful Writing Duo Of Sholay?

Who Is Somy Ali? Actress Wishes Speedy Recovery To Salim Khan Years After Bitter Breakup With Salman Khan

Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Scriptwriter On Ventilator After Suffering Brain Haemorrhage, Salman Khan Present At Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital

Who Is Martha Stewart? Know About This Popular TV Host’s Most Prized Flower Which Is 50 Years Old

LATEST NEWS

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed

F1 News: Max Verstappen Blasts Formula 1 2026 Rules, Warns Sport Could Become ‘Formula E on Steroids’

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Expected Date, Time And How To Check Scores

‘India Built What No Other Nation Can’: Emmanuel Macron Hails Digital Revolution At AI Summit 2026, Praises Tech Transformation

IND vs NED: Arshdeep Singh, Aryan Dutt’s Jersey Swap Steals Spotlight After Team India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win

India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi Meets World Tech Giant Leaders, Bets for Safe AI, Warns Against Deepfakes

Sundar Pichai Announces Google’s Full-Stack AI Hub In Vishakhapatnam As Part of $15 Billion India Investment, Calls AI ‘The Biggest Platform Shift Of Lifetimes’

Shivam Sahu 13 Minute 14 Second Obscene Viral MMS: ‘Wanted To Be A Porn Star,’ Rewa Man Arrested For Allegedly Uploading Wife’s Private Clip

Is NSE Really On Holiday Today? February 19 Settlement Pause – What Every Trader Needs to Know

After Massive Trolling Over “I Condom The Attack” Typo, Pakistan Now Mocked For Misspelling ‘Unites States’ In Shehbaz Sharif US Visit Post

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed
‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed
‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed
‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed

QUICK LINKS