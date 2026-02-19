LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran iran ukraine how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran iran ukraine how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran iran ukraine how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran iran ukraine how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran iran ukraine how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran iran ukraine how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran iran ukraine how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran iran ukraine how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mollywood’s First Hit Of 2026, Chatha Pacha OTT Streaming Details Revealed- Check When And Where To Watch Roshan Mathew’s WWE-Style Movie

Mollywood’s First Hit Of 2026, Chatha Pacha OTT Streaming Details Revealed- Check When And Where To Watch Roshan Mathew’s WWE-Style Movie

Chatha Pacha: The Malayalam action drama ‘Chatha Pacha’ has officially made its digital debut, expanding its reach after a theatrical run earlier this year. The film, led by Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew and Vishak Nair, is now streaming on Netflix, much to the anticipation of fans awaiting its OTT release.

Chatha Pacha (Picture Credits: X)
Chatha Pacha (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 19, 2026 08:39:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mollywood’s First Hit Of 2026, Chatha Pacha OTT Streaming Details Revealed- Check When And Where To Watch Roshan Mathew’s WWE-Style Movie

Chatha Pacha: The Malayalam action drama ‘Chatha Pacha’ has officially made its digital debut, expanding its reach after a theatrical run earlier this year. The film, led by Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew and Vishak Nair, is now streaming on Netflix, much to the anticipation of fans awaiting its OTT release.

Brothers Chase A Childhood Dream In The Wrestling Ring

Blending nostalgia, rivalry and ambition, Chatha Pacha centres on three brothers who reunite to revive a long-forgotten childhood dream. They launch a modest amateur wrestling ring that soon turns into a battleground of intense feuds, personal conflicts and dramatic twists.

The wrestling arena forms the emotional and narrative core of the film, tapping into the raw energy of local wrestling culture while exploring strained relationships and unfulfilled aspirations.

You Might Be Interested In

Mammootty’s Cameo Sparks Discussion

The film features a special cameo by Mammootty, who appears as Walter, a childhood hero figure to the protagonists. His character’s return to Kochi serves as a nostalgic trigger for the brothers.

Addressing reactions at the film’s success meet, Mammootty explained his interpretation of Walter, “In the film, the way I understood the character Walter is that he is the childhood hero of these boys. At some point, he had left the town. All of them are from Kochi. After a long time, when he returns, it is mainly to surprise these boys.”

He added that Walter speaks in an older Kochi slang, which may have created a slight disconnect for younger viewers. “Because of that, the present-day kids might feel a slight disconnect. But if you look at it that way, it will connect.”

Mixed Reviews, Strong Curiosity

Critical response to the film has remained divided. An ETimes review pointed out that the emotional track between Savio and Vetri loses impact in the latter half. It noted that while a few scenes effectively showcase their bond, the narrative lacks emotional depth as the story progresses.

The review also observed that Vetri’s character arc feels underdeveloped, with the audience only seeing brief flashes of his emotional struggles rather than a fully realised personality.

Despite the mixed reviews, Chatha Pacha has sustained interest for its unusual wrestling backdrop and energetic performances. For viewers seeking a dose of wrestling nostalgia with a dramatic family twist, the film is now available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Propaganda vs Brutal Truth: The Kerala Story 2 Trailer Ignites Online Debate As Themes Of Religious Conversion And Identity Leave Internet Furious

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 8:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Salim Khan – Javed Akhtar Split: What Really Broke Bollywood’s Most Powerful Writing Duo Of Sholay?

Who Is Somy Ali? Actress Wishes Speedy Recovery To Salim Khan Years After Bitter Breakup With Salman Khan

Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Scriptwriter On Ventilator After Suffering Brain Haemorrhage, Salman Khan Present At Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital

Who Is Martha Stewart? Know About This Popular TV Host’s Most Prized Flower Which Is 50 Years Old

Who Is Anupama Parameswaran? From Premam’s Beloved Debutant to a Powerhouse Star Dominating South Cinema

LATEST NEWS

Mollywood’s First Hit Of 2026, Chatha Pacha OTT Streaming Details Revealed- Check When And Where To Watch Roshan Mathew’s WWE-Style Movie

Neha Singh’s ‘Divert Media’ Viral Remark Fuels Galgotias University RoboDog Controversy At AI Summit 2026 , Adds ‘Open To Work’ Tag On LinkedIn — Watch Video

‘Harsh Beatings, No Broken Bones’: Taliban’s New Law Allows Men To Physically Punish Their Wives Amid Ongoing Women’s Rights Crackdown- What We Know

As US’ Full-Scale Attack Fear Grows, Iran Fortifies Key Nuclear Sites, Turn Them Into Bunkers

Who Is Susan Hamblin? Anna Paulina Luna Flags Sender Behind ‘Little Naughty’ Email in Jeffrey Epstein Files, Questions DOJ ‘Victim’ Status

US-Iran Nuclear Tensions Escalate: ‘Diplomacy Is the First Option,’ White House Says as Trump Warns of ‘Consequences,’ Urges Iran to Be ‘Wise’ and Make a Deal

Lake Tahoe Avalanche Tragedy: 8 Skiers Dead, 1 Still Missing as Rescue Efforts Continue in California

Who Is Lil Poppa? Is Jacksonville Rapper Dead? Social Media Fuels Death Rumours After Viral Post

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Update: FBI Expands Search to Mexico After New Ransom Note Emerges, Crucial Clue Revealed in Doorbell Camera Video

United States Close to Full-Scale Attack on Iran? Report Warns 90% Chance of ‘Kinetic Action’ Within Weeks

Mollywood’s First Hit Of 2026, Chatha Pacha OTT Streaming Details Revealed- Check When And Where To Watch Roshan Mathew’s WWE-Style Movie

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mollywood’s First Hit Of 2026, Chatha Pacha OTT Streaming Details Revealed- Check When And Where To Watch Roshan Mathew’s WWE-Style Movie

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mollywood’s First Hit Of 2026, Chatha Pacha OTT Streaming Details Revealed- Check When And Where To Watch Roshan Mathew’s WWE-Style Movie
Mollywood’s First Hit Of 2026, Chatha Pacha OTT Streaming Details Revealed- Check When And Where To Watch Roshan Mathew’s WWE-Style Movie
Mollywood’s First Hit Of 2026, Chatha Pacha OTT Streaming Details Revealed- Check When And Where To Watch Roshan Mathew’s WWE-Style Movie
Mollywood’s First Hit Of 2026, Chatha Pacha OTT Streaming Details Revealed- Check When And Where To Watch Roshan Mathew’s WWE-Style Movie

QUICK LINKS