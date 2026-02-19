Mollywood’s First Hit Of 2026, Chatha Pacha OTT Streaming Details Revealed- Check When And Where To Watch Roshan Mathew’s WWE-Style Movie

Chatha Pacha: The Malayalam action drama ‘Chatha Pacha’ has officially made its digital debut, expanding its reach after a theatrical run earlier this year. The film, led by Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew and Vishak Nair, is now streaming on Netflix, much to the anticipation of fans awaiting its OTT release.

Brothers Chase A Childhood Dream In The Wrestling Ring

Blending nostalgia, rivalry and ambition, Chatha Pacha centres on three brothers who reunite to revive a long-forgotten childhood dream. They launch a modest amateur wrestling ring that soon turns into a battleground of intense feuds, personal conflicts and dramatic twists.

The wrestling arena forms the emotional and narrative core of the film, tapping into the raw energy of local wrestling culture while exploring strained relationships and unfulfilled aspirations.

Mammootty’s Cameo Sparks Discussion

The film features a special cameo by Mammootty, who appears as Walter, a childhood hero figure to the protagonists. His character’s return to Kochi serves as a nostalgic trigger for the brothers.

Addressing reactions at the film’s success meet, Mammootty explained his interpretation of Walter, “In the film, the way I understood the character Walter is that he is the childhood hero of these boys. At some point, he had left the town. All of them are from Kochi. After a long time, when he returns, it is mainly to surprise these boys.”

He added that Walter speaks in an older Kochi slang, which may have created a slight disconnect for younger viewers. “Because of that, the present-day kids might feel a slight disconnect. But if you look at it that way, it will connect.”

Mixed Reviews, Strong Curiosity

Critical response to the film has remained divided. An ETimes review pointed out that the emotional track between Savio and Vetri loses impact in the latter half. It noted that while a few scenes effectively showcase their bond, the narrative lacks emotional depth as the story progresses.

The review also observed that Vetri’s character arc feels underdeveloped, with the audience only seeing brief flashes of his emotional struggles rather than a fully realised personality.

Despite the mixed reviews, Chatha Pacha has sustained interest for its unusual wrestling backdrop and energetic performances. For viewers seeking a dose of wrestling nostalgia with a dramatic family twist, the film is now available to stream on Netflix.

