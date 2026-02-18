Propaganda vs Brutal Truth: The Kerala Story 2 Trailer Ignites Online Debate As Themes Of Religious Conversion And Identity Leave Internet Furious

The makers of The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond have unveiled an intense and emotional trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2022 hit The Kerala Story. This new chapter delves even deeper into the lives of its characters, exploring events across various states and the personal struggles they face.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote, “They targeted our daughters. They broke their trust. They stole their futures. This time, we do not stay silent. The story goes beyond. Is bar sahenge nahi… ladenge. #TheKeralaStory2GoesBeyond trailer out now. In cinemas on 27th February, 2026.”

The trailer opens with a chilling warning- India could become an Islamic state within the next 25 years. The scene then shifts to Rajasthan, where a distraught Hindu family visits a police station to file a POCSO case, claiming their 16-year-old daughter was coerced into changing her religion. The anguish and fear of the parents set a poignant tone for the story.

The narrative then takes us to Madhya Pradesh, where a young Hindu woman is deceived into marriage, only to later be forced to convert to Islam.

The final segment returns to Kerala, where a Muslim man pressures his Hindu girlfriend to live with him. As she refuses to change her religion, tensions mount, leading to emotional confrontations, including a powerful scene where she is asked to abandon her faith. This reflects the broader conflict between personal identity, religious beliefs, and freedom.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond explores the emotional journey of three Hindu women—played by Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha- whose lives take a dramatic turn when they fall in love with Muslim men. Their relationships gradually expose a troubling agenda of religious conversion.

Building on the impactful response to The Kerala Story, the sequel aims to challenge societal complacency, silence, and denial. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond is scheduled for release in theatres on February 27, 2026.

