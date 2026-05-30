Meerut Weather Update Today (30 May 2026): High Temperature Hits 36°C with Mostly Sunny Conditions across Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

Residents in Meerut are experiencing changing weather on this Saturday of May 2026. The area, known for its hot summer weather is now seeing a mix of sunlight and changing winds that are bringing some moisture into the air. While the early morning was a bit cool temperatures went up quickly before noon and local authorities are advising people to be careful when working outside. The changing atmospheric pressure over Uttar Pradesh is keeping the weather in Meerut very dynamic as the weekend continues.

Temperature Dynamics: Peak Highs and Lows

According to Google Weather on Saturday, May 30 2026 the highest temperature in Meerut will reach 36°C. The “feels-like” temperature is also 36°C because of the sun and humidity making it warm in the afternoon. As the sun sets the temperature will drop to 24°C at night. This big 12-degree difference between day and night means that nights will be much cooler and buildings will cool down before the day.

Wind Velocity and Atmospheric Conditions

The winds in Meerut are coming from the northeast at 5 mph during the day. This gentle breeze does not provide cooling but does help circulate air in open spaces. The humidity is at 38% during the part of the day, which is not high enough to make people feel very sweaty. However humidity might go up to 45% in the evening as the wind changes.

Extreme UV Index and Precipitation Risks

The UV Index in Meerut is extremely high at 10 which means there is a high risk of harm from being in the sun without protection. People need to use sunblock, umbrellas and protective clothing if they go outside between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The chance of rain today is very low at 5% so it will be mostly sunny. There is a chance of rain 20%, late at night but it might just be a small sprinkle.

For a visual perspective on regional weather conditions affecting western Uttar Pradesh you can watch this [UP Weather Update Report](link) which details recent meteorological transitions, across the area.

Also Read: Watch: Uttarakhand Weekend Rush Triggers 25-30km Traffic Jam In Joshimath, Cars Stuck For Hours